The Lees-McRae College’s Summer Theatre program has been a successful operation in the High Country for more than three decades and has worked to bring artistic prominence to the town of Banner Elk. Shows are performed at the Hayes Auditorium Broyhill Theatre, specializing in big stage musicals along with some authentically original works.
By including a mix of professional performers, community members and students in the cast, Lees-McRae Summer Theatre serves as both an educational and entertainment opportunity for both the Lees-McRae students and the wider community.
Beginning in 1985, LMC Summer Theatre utilizes every chance to showcase local talents from individuals in all age categories, yet also features the professionalism of theatre within the region. The program gives an opportunity for locals to contribute, visitors to enjoy arts in the High Country and students to learn and demonstrate skills in their field.
The beneficial collaboration of all the people involved in the process, from creativity to production, offers a high-quality and intimate theatrical experience for any and all visitors to the LMC Summer Theatre program.
This season’s performances will include the “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “Matilda, The Musical,” both of which have received high praise from audiences and critics.
By including professionals, community members, and students in the cast, Lees-McRae Summer Theatre serves as both an educational and entertainment opportunity for Lees-McRae students and the wider community.
Lees-McRae Summer Theatre is led by Managing Director Gabriel Vanover, Operations Manager Pamela Joslin, and Artistic Director Janet Barton Speer. It is funded by ticket sales, grants, and donations by individuals and businesses.
Contact the Box Office at (828) 898-8709 with questions or for group ticket sales, or click to www.lmc.edu/community/summer-theatre/index.htm for more information.
The Drowsy Chaperone
7 p.m. Shows: June 28 and July 1, 2
2 p.m. Shows: June 26, 29, 30 and July 3
Directed by Gabriel Vanover
When a lover of classic musicals puts the vinyl of his favorite 1920s production—The Drowsy Chaperone—on his turntable, the record comes to life and the zany characters come busting through his refrigerator door! Often referred to as “a musical within a comedy,” The Drowsy Chaperone won five Tony Awards and was called “the perfect Broadway musical” by The New York Magazine, praised for its humor and heart. This production will have audiences sore from laughing as they tap their toes to one show-stopping song and dance number after another.
Matilda, The Musical
7 p.m. Shows: July 21, 22, 23, 26
2 p.m. Shows: July 23, 24, 27
Directed by Dr. Janet Barton Speer
Based on the award-winning book, Matilda tells the story of a bright young girl who decides to right the wrongs in her world by using her wit and cleverness. Teaming up with her school chums, Matilda takes on Miss Trunchbull, the evil headmistress of the school, and in the process discovers just how powerful believing in yourself can be. Full of high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, this musical has won more than 47 international awards, with critics raving that it is “brilliant” and “not just for the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.