HIGH COUNTRY — Linville Falls Winery celebrated summer with a Summer Square Dance free event filled with wine, dancing and food. 

From 5 to 8 p.m. on June 30, the barn at Linville Falls Winery was electric with the sound of bluegrass and a Caller directing dancers to their next move. Families and couples of all ages swung around the dance floor during the beginner friendly set. Outside the barn, What the Cluck Food Truck was available for those hungry after dancing. An outdoor bar with Sangria by the glass was set up. People gathered in between square dancing to rest and chat. 

  

