Sugar Mountain Resort is the place to be this winter. The largest snow sports destination in North Carolina, Sugar Mountain Resort offers an adventurous skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing and snowshoeing experience in the wintery hillsides of the Appalachian High Country.
Sugar Mountain Resort’s thrill-inducing slopes scale to the skill level of all winter sports enthusiasts. From the beginner to the seasoned snow-shredder, Sugar Mountain Resort accommodates those ready to tear down the mountain. Lessons are also available for first-timers who would like to pick up some guidance before taking on the slopes.
New at the mountain this year is an infrastructure overhaul that added an additional 3,000 feet of space during the summer, creating a roomy environment for patrons to enjoy. The improvement also doubled the selling stations for the equipment rental shop. Clothing rentals will now be on-site option, and the already spacious outdoor slope-side deck’s capacity has been increased by one third.
Sugar Mountain Resort’s snow-making capacity has been enhanced as well, providing an improved experience for the those skiing, snowboarding and tubing down the mountain. The resort’s five new automated Snow Machines, snow-makers were installed on the lower mountain and have the ability to quickly deepen the snow base and spread out the snowpack from tree line to tree line.
Those visiting Sugar Mountain should come prepared by dressing warmly in waterproof clothing in preparation for hitting the slopes. Snow goggles will be needed too to combat the effects of snow blindness, or the effect of the sunlight reflecting off of the snow. Sugar has options as well to satisfy hungry skiers after a long day of fun. Sugar boasts a large cafeteria, a snack bar and The Last Run Lounge, which are all onsite.
Sugar Mountain Resort is ideal for individuals and families looking to take a day trip out to the snowy, sugary slopes, but for those looking to enjoy a weekend getaway, there is plenty of places to stay and exciting offerings around the village to keep the whole family occupied.
In the wake of recent events, Sugar Mountain Resort is taking precautions to ensure the safety of its customers and patrons looking to make memories at the mountain. Along with implementing face coverings and encouraging patrons to respect social distancing, the resort is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, state and local public health officials, the National Ski Areas Association and the Ski Well, Be Well principals that the North Carolina Ski Areas Association’s Operating Best Practices created in response to the virus.
Sugar Mountain Resort vice president Kim Jochl said she is excited for the winter ski season, which is the resort’s 51st.
“We are looking forward to a fun, cold and snowy winter,” Jochl said.
The ski season begins with a preseason ski clinic hosted by two-time Olympic Super G medalist, Andrew Weibrecht from Dec. 11-13. The clinic includes a three-day lift ticket, coaching fees, video analysis and a delicious Saturday night dinner. Daily participation is welcome.
For more information, click to skisugar.com or call (828) 898-4521. Sugar Mountain Resort is located at 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain, NC.
