BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball team played twice at home last week. First, it was an 18-0 loss to South Caldwell on March 22, then it was a 16-0 defeat against Alexander Central three days later.
A 17-0 loss to McDowell sandwiched in between doesn’t paint a pretty picture. However, the growth in the Pioneers was undeniable.
“We just had four of the toughest games right now. We had North Buncombe last Thursday and North Carolina’s pitcher of the year. We had South Caldwell on Tuesday, last year’s conference pitcher of the year and we had McDowell last night, who are always scrappy and every single one of them is a fast track star,” Watauga skipper April Yandle said after the game against Alexander Central. “Then, we have Alexander Central — which is like the No. 1 team in the state. I told the girls, ‘you’re getting access to high-level ball tonight. I’m not watching the scoreboard, I’m watching y’all.”
It would have been easy for the Pioneers to roll over, look at the teams in the other dugout and just let the blowout happen. Instead, Yandle’s squad kept competing on every play, trying to get better game-by-game and inning-by-inning.
“Come in and scream into your helmet if you have to, but we got to move on and I just want to focus on competing,” Yandle said she has been telling the team. “If you make a mistake, but you went all out, I can live with that. It’s the second guessing, it’s the mistakes where you’re not hustling, that’s what’s ripping us apart.”
Yandle said the team has been making improvements on the little things of the game, noting that the version of the Pioneers that played against Alexander Central would “easily” beat the team that lost to North Buncombe a few days earlier.
Even before the season, Yandle noted that much of the year will be wrapped up in development. The team only has two seniors and a junior as their veteran core, with the other 13 players either freshman or sophomores.
“If we obsess with the scoreboard right now, we’re going to get our hearts broken a lot, and (the players) and going to want to quit,” Yandle said. “We’ve got to focus on growing, competing and challenging ourselves. We want to get to where we’re competing against these girls on the scoreboard as well, but right now we’ve got to stop competing against ourselves.”
After a road trip to Hibriten on March 29, the Pioneers will return to Boone on Wednesday, March 30, for a showdown with non-conference West Wilkes.
