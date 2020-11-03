FOLEY, Ala. — App State women’s soccer pushed past ULM in double overtime, 2-1, in the first round of the Sun Belt Championship held in Foley, Ala.
The Mountaineers will advance to the quarterfinal round to face the No. 1 seed from the West Division, Arkansas State, on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+
App State earned its first postseason win since 2016 while picking up its third win in the past four matches to improve to 5-8-1.
“First off, give ULM credit for being so organized and good at their system of play,” head coach Sarah Strickland said. “I was very proud of our team tonight. To come from behind to win is such a big task, especially with what is at stake. We adjusted at halftime, came out and created more chances.”
In a tight-knit affair, the Apps came back from a 1-0 deficit at the break to score goals in the second half and the second overtime period.
Izzi Wood (Hickory, N.C./Hickory) scored the second goal of her career after Mary Perkins (Huntersville, N.C./Cox Mill) sent a through ball to the freshmen before firing her shot into the net to tie up the contest in the 46th minute.
Despite having a combined 25 shots with App holding a 16-9 advantage, neither team took the lead in regulation or the first overtime. It wasn’t until Tess Cairney’s (Wilmington, N.C./Eugene Ashley) corner in the 108th minute of the match that found Jordan Grigsby (Slidell, La./Northshore) for the game-winning goal, giving the Slidell, La., native her first collegiate score.
Kerry Eagleston (Winston-Salem, N.C./West Forsyth) finished the contest with six saves and not allowing a goal after ULM scored in the first four minutes of the match. Eagleston played all 108 minutes for the Black and Gold.
“Izzi, Mary, Tess and Jordan came up big with goals and assists, and Mumu was outstanding throughout the game,” Strickland continued. “As always, Kerry competed and came away with some big-time saves. We will rest tonight and prepare for a very good Arkansas State team tomorrow. Thank you to all of App Nation that watched the match and cheered us on.”
Eight different Mountaineers attempted a shot with Olivia Cohen (Atlanta, Ga./Lakeside) and Grigsby each taking four.
Appalachian finished with a 10-1 showing in corner kicks while half of their shots were on target.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.