MORGANTON, NC — On Monday, Nov. 21, the district-level boy and girls middle school basketball teams traveled down to Morganton, North Carolina to take on the Walter Johnson Yellow Jackets. The Wolverines left with mixed results.
In the first game, the Watauga girls handily dispatched the Walter Johnson squad 53-11. After putting up a first quarter lead of 16–0, the Wolverines never looked back and nearly quintupled the Yellow Jackets points by the final buzzer. The win vaulted the girls to a 4-1 record on the season.
Blair Haines was the leading scorer for Watauga with 20 points, largely powered by draining four 3-pointers. Haines also snatched four steals, while teammates Paige Shuman and Izzy Mohr packed the stat sheet — both athletes had at least one tally in each of the five major categories (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks).
In the second game of the evening, Watauga’s boys team battled with Walter Johnson as well, and were dealt a tough 59-25 loss by the Yellow Jackets. The loss drops the Wolverines to a 3-2 record.
The boys team shared the scoring load well, with seven players making at least one bucket.
The next time both squads will be on the same court will be Friday, Dec. 2, when each set of Wolverines will travel to Calvary Day School in Winston-Salem, NC to take on the Cougars. Start time is scheduled for 5:15 p.m that day.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.