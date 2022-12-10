BOONE — On Friday, Dec. 9, Watauga‘s varsity and junior varsity basketball teams took on the visiting Mountain Heritage Cougars out of Burnsville, North Carolina. Both sets of Pioneers pulled out wins on the night, with the varsity squad now 5-1 and the JV team an undefeated 6-0.
Although a 1A program, Mountain Heritage (5-1) regularly fields strong teams that go deep into the playoffs and were undefeated coming into the game. Watauga (5-1) had beaten the Cougars twice last season, yet the last matchup was decided by single digits, 75-67.
The Pioneer ladies shot out to a quick 13–8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Sophomore guard Kate Sears set the tone early as she dropped seven points in the first frame en route to her game-high 26 points. Sears had a double-double with 11 rebounds and added two assists in her 27 minutes on the court. She also had one block and one steal.
During the second quarter Watauga truly showed their skill as they galloped further ahead, establishing a 33–13 advantage by halftime. Kaitlyn Darner drained a 3-pointer and Julie Matheson secured a bucket for two, but Sears again was the main provider in the frame, nabbing 15 points. By the final buzzer Sears was 8-of-18 from the field, but a pinpoint 5-of-7 from deep.
"Chemistry is being built," Barry said, "and I think sharing the ball and moving the ball on offense, and everyone's confidence has jumped a lot. Like little things like tonight, I saw a great connection from Farthing to Scheffler for a layup. And we played some minutes without a starter tonight — just little things where people are playing off each other really well."
In the second half, the red hot Pioneers squad cooled off somewhat, but always remained fully in command of the game. Bench players were rotated in to close out the game, doing an admirable job against an imposing Cougars front line that included sophomores Keira Wilson (6’1) and Kaydence Kooles (5’11).
Despite being outsized, quick hands from Watauga players like Julie Matheson (So.), Diane McGlamery (Jr.) and Caroline Farthing (Sr.) kept Mountain Heritage from settling into a rhythm. Meanwhile senior starting center Brooke Scheffler locked down the paint while contributing nine points and 10 rebounds.
"We do a lot of work on just the quality of our play," Barry said. "That's what everyday practice is about. How do we want to look on defense? How do we will look on offense? I think the trust comes from proving what you can do in practice. So when we have kids who are helping out, it's huge for them to get those game minutes because then it's their chance to really prove that what they're doing in practice can hold up in-game against another team, so I was really proud of that tonight."
The collective efforts from the Pioneers delivered a strong 53–37 win over the Cougars, advancing to 5–1 now.
Prior to the varsity game, the junior varsity Watauga girls faced off against the Mountain Heritage JV team. The JV Pioneers notched an impressive 49–30 victory, moving to 6-0 and continuing their undefeated season. Izzy Torgerson led the JV squad with 22 points — featuring six baskets from long-range. Chloe Weigl and Shelby Thompson added nine and eight points respectively.
The next time the varsity Pioneers girl's will hit the court will be on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in a reverse-fixture away against the Cougars in Burnsville, NC. Following that, they will travel to Lake Norman on Friday, Dec. 16 to square off with the Wildcats.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.