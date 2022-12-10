Torgerson 3 shot vs MH

Members of the student section behind her raise their hand to indicate their belief that Charlotte Torgerson will make this three-point attempt.

BOONE — On Friday, Dec. 9, Watauga‘s varsity and junior varsity basketball teams took on the visiting Mountain Heritage Cougars out of Burnsville, North Carolina. Both sets of Pioneers pulled out wins on the night, with the varsity squad now 5-1 and the JV team an undefeated 6-0.

Although a 1A program, Mountain Heritage (5-1) regularly fields strong teams that go deep into the playoffs and were undefeated coming into the game. Watauga (5-1) had beaten the Cougars twice last season, yet the last matchup was decided by single digits, 75-67.

Sears crossover vs MH

Kate Sears performs a crossover whilst playing against the Cougars of Mountain Heritage.
Laura Barry HC vs MH

Head coach Laura Barry reacts to a call on-court.
McGlamery drive vs MH

Diane McGlamery drives with the ball in Friday matchup versus the Cougars of Mountain Heritage.
Scheffler 3 shot vs MH

Hair flowing back on this jump shot attempt, Brooke Scheffler ended the game with 9 points and 10 rebounds.
Matheson drive vs MH

Julie Matheson drives inside from the wing. Matheson played 17 minutes in this game against the Cougars, displaying defensive chops along the way with multiple steals and deflections.
Lawrence pass vs MH

Gracie Lawrence looks for a pass around a Cougar defender.

