BOONE — Watauga girls’ tennis head coach Jennifer Pillow has yet to see her team lose a conference match.
At 7-0, the Pioneers are winding down their regular season and they are not taking their foot off the pedal. Due to the condensed scheduling, the team was forced to play three matches in three days between Sept. 27-29, but did not let it get to them.
Sept. 27 saw a road trip to Alexander Central and an 8-1 Pioneers win.
Singles saw Jillian Russert, Sienna Davidson, Amira Younce, Madison Ogden and Ellary Maiden each take down their opponents in two sets. A.C. junior Taylor Sharpe managed to take one back for the home team against Macayla Kanoy, but it was too little, too late.
In doubles play, Watauga finished with a clean, 3-0 sweep. The only match that did not see total domination from the Pioneers was the 8-4 match of Alaina and Larisa Muse against Sharpe and Skinner.
The next day, the Pioneers were again on the road against South Caldwell. Although the team was missing Davidson in the second seed, Watauga won all six of their singles matches, with Russert winning 6-0, 6-0.
South Caldwell did win two out of three doubles matches and nearly took all three. Ogden and Younce pulled out an 8-6 win over Aislinn Chapman and Victoria Villacorte, while Maiden and Alaina Muse nearly took the win off Sydney and Samantha Austin in another 8-6 match.
Sept. 29 was the third and final match in the stretch and was yet another 8-1 performance. Watauga swept singles, with the only dropped match coming in the third seed of doubles.
The Pioneers now look to a road match against Ashe County on Wednesday, Oct. 6, a rematch of Watauga’s 6-0 win on Sept. 20.
