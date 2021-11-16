BOONE — Last year, the Watauga High School swimming team could not swim in the county they represented. With no pool to practice and compete in, the team was forced to go to Avery County for practices with all meets were road games for them.
This year, the Pioneers have a new home at the Watauga County Community Recreation Center, allowing them to host events and bring their competition up the mountain.
“It’s great to not have to travel so much, we get to hopefully have more people here to support us as well,” head coach David Gragg said. He added that the Rec Center’s six lane competition pool will be good for getting through competitions in a reasonable timeframe.
However, no matter where the team calls home, Gragg said the team’s ambitions of success are still the same.
“We want to win our conference, and I think we can do that,” Gragg said. “I think I’ve got the best group of girls and I think our boys are up there with the best of them.”
It makes sense that Gragg has confidence in the girls’ side, with star sophomore Lauren Patterson looking to build on her record-setting freshman year. The 2021 Mountain Time Publications Best of Preps winner for girls’ swimming, Patterson qualified for both regional and state competition in 2021, and was also named the team’s MVP. Patterson also set school records in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, the 100-meter fly and the 200-meter medley relay.
With his boys, Gragg said he’s relying on senior Henryk Kosmala to lead the pack. Kosmala was the top performer at regionals last season, and could make a run for a spot in the state competition this year.
With the new season comes a new-look conference as well. Gone are St. Stephens and Hickory, who Gragg noted were two of the toughest teams in the conference in recent years.
“With them gone, we should be the top team,” Gragg said. “At the same time, I haven’t heard of any teams in our conference getting anyone who will immediately be a contender.”
The Pioneers will not have to wait long to break in their new pool, opening their season on Wednesday, Nov. 17, against St. Stephens. This season, Watauga is set to host three of the Pioneers’ eight regular season meets, and the conference meet in January.
