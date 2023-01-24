WD Sports Logo

BOONE — On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Watauga High School freshmen Pioneers boy's basketball squad earned their first win in the last game of their season by defeating the East Wilkes freshmen Cardinals, 45-39.

The Pioneers stymied the Cardinals early, allowing only one player to notch points for East Wilkes. Meanwhile, for Watauga, Julian Miranda-Aponte drained two shots from behind the arc while Chris Moore hit a three as well. Logan Kerley and Will Leist also got their names in the scorebook to help the Pioneers take a 15-4 lead after the first quarter.

