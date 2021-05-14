BOONE — Former West Caldwell standout lineman Isaiah Helms will transfer to Appalachian State from Western Carolina, he announced on Twitter on May 11.
Helms, who played in the 2018 Shrine Bowl, entered the transfer portal April 30. He received 19 offers to transfer including from Baylor, Coastal Carolina and Temple, according to the website 247 sports.com. Helms is also a first-team 2020 All-Southern Conference selection.
“Blessed to receive an offer from Appalachian State University,” Helms tweeted.
Helms was the Catamounts’ starting center, but 247 sports.com said he could get a look at guard with the Mountaineers. He started 12 games his freshman season at Western Carolina before suffering a leg injury against Alabama.
Helms’ former offensive line coach was former App State lineman John Holt. Helms’ former head coach at Western Carolina is former App State assistant Mark Spier, who was fired after nine seasons with the Catamounts.
