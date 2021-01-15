BOONE – As hard-fought, evenly matched and entertaining high school volleyball matches go, it doesn’t get much better than Watauga’s loss to visiting West Henderson, 2-3, in Lentz Eggers Gym Thursday night. Set scores: 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 25-22, 13-15.
Long rallies, thunderous kill shots, desperation digs: this contest between two worthy adversaries in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A Championship Tournament had it all, and then some.
The COVID pandemic adversely impacted life worldwide this past year and did not spare the Tar Heel state’s high school volleyball playoffs. Following state-mandated guidelines for trying to curb the spread of the virus, NCHSAA officials limited the number of regular season matches teams could play and cut the number of playoff teams in half, from 64 at each level, to 32. As a result, those schools making the tournament became more likely to face the “cream of the crop” in the state’s high school volleyball world just that much sooner.
Coming into Thursday night’s match, Watauga vs. West Henderson looked on paper more like a West bracket semi-final matchup. The Pioneers were 11-1 in the regular season, the Falcons 10-1. Watauga’s lone loss was a 2-3 decision to 4A powerhouse Providence on Nov. 24. West Henderson fell in early December to Western Mountain 3A Conference eventual champion Asheville-T.C. Roberson, 2-3. Both teams pretty much swept through their other conference matchups.
When asked what he knew about West Henderson before Thursday night’s affair, Watauga athletic director Dustin Kerley said, “They come in with a strong volleyball history, including multiple appearances in state championship matches.”
The Falcons were NCHSAA champions at the 2A level in 2003, 2004, and 2008, and state runners-up in 2005 and 2006. At the 3A level, West Henderson won state titles in 1989 and 1990, and in the school’s more recent elevation to 3A, was state champion runner-up in 2009 and 2019.
“It is somewhat rare that two teams of this high caliber meet in the second round of the playoffs,” said Watauga head coach Kim Pryor, afterward. “You have to give a lot of credit to West Henderson. We lost this match in the second and third sets, not the fifth. In the second and third, they outplayed us and we drifted away from our kind of volleyball. If we played the second and third the same way we played the fourth and fifth, the outcome may have been different.”
The Watauga players were gracious in the loss, even while recalling their accomplishment over the course of the season.
“I am so proud of my teammates and this team,” said designated setter Brelyn Sturgill after the match. “We overcame a lot of adversity this year, even beyond the pandemic, and just kept fighting back. West Henderson is very good and we knew that coming in. They were very effective in blocking or digging out many of our kill shots and very skilled in their abilities to receive serve and keep the ball in play. We did a lot of good things tonight, but I think one of our weakest areas was in receiving serves.”
With the win, West Henderson now advances to a 3A championship quarterfinal challenge in facing No. 4 seeded Cox Mill, which swept No. 12 Hickory, 25-17, 25-11, 25-17.
In other Round 2 action, No. 11 Marvin Ridge upset No. 3 North Iredell, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19, and No. 7 T.C. Roberson swept No. 15 South Iredell, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22, putting Marvin Ridge and T.C. Roberson in the other quarterfinal match of the West bracket.
In the 3A East bracket, No. 6 Person defeated No. 3 Clayton (25-18, 27-25, 25-22) and No. 15 J.H. Rose earned a decisive win over No. 10 Hunt (25-16, 25-13, 25-20).
In the upper half of the 3A East bracket, No. 1 D.H. Conley got by No. 8 Cedar Ridge in four sets (23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18) and No. 12 Chapel Hill overcame No. 4 New Hanover, 25-23, 27-25, 15-25, 25-22.
The quarterfinal matches will be played on Saturday, the Regional Round (“Final Four) on Jan. 19, and the State Championship on Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.