CC Cook vs Mabel Ratcliff

Alyssa Ratcliff (#1) shields the ball from Elizabeth Cook (#12) in a game on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 5.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the 16 Watauga County middle school basketball teams — eight girls and eight boys squads — played their fifth games of the season.

CC pass

Addison Foster (#20) passes the ball to Emily Morales-Mendez (#44), as the Mabel Mustangs apply defensive pressure.
Oravitz readies jumper

Ethan Oravitz (#4) aims a jumpshot while Justin Byers (#24) comes out to close him down.
Ratcliff granny style

Alyssa Ratcliff (#1) shoots a free throw "granny-style" during a game against the Cove Creek Raiders on Nov. 30. Camaline Hicks (#24) watches from the backcourt.
Byers dribble

Justin Byers lead the Mustang boys with 7 points against Cove Creek, on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Kailey Greer dribble

Kailey Greer supplied a double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds) in the game against Cove Creek, helping the Mustangs earn the win.
Morales-Mendez 3

Emily Morales-Mendez hit this 3-pointer for Cove Creek early on in the game against the Mabel Mustangs.
Carter dribble upcourt

Payton Carter was the primary ball-handler and distributor for the Raiders of Cove Creek.
Skylar Taylor dribble

Skylar Taylor led his team in rebounds and was a frequent handler and distributor of the ball during the game against Cove Creek.
Bridgeman pullup

Jack Bridgeman (#6) pulls up for a shot attempt against the Mustangs of Mabel, on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Sutherland vs May

Nolan Sutherland (#5) takes a shot while Tommy May (#3) defends.

