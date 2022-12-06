The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 5.
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the 16 Watauga County middle school basketball teams — eight girls and eight boys squads — played their fifth games of the season.
Girls basketball results Nov. 29
Cove Creek 11 — Blowing Rock 28
Bethel 9 — Parkway 12
Valle Crucis 12 — Mabel 16
Green Valley 11 — Hardin Park 20
Boys basketball results Nov. 29
Cove Creek 28 — Blowing Rock 44
Bethel 10 — Parkway 42
Valle Crucis 23 — Mabel 16
Green Valley 27 — Hardin Park 51
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Mabel Mustangs basketball squads traveled to Cove Creek to take on the Raiders. In the first game, the girls teams were evenly matched early on, as the first quarter ended 4-3 in Mabel's favor, with Cove Creek's lone bucket coming from a 3-pointer by Emily Morales-Mendez. The Mustangs pulled away in the second period, powered by Kailey Greer and Gwen May, who ended the game with 13 and 4 points, respectively. Greer also managed a double-double by adding 10 rebounds as well. The second half saw Greer and Allie Ellis hit shots to help the Mustangs pull away from the Raiders, as Mabel won 19-5.
In the boys game Mabel did not have a full roster of five, and so the game was played four-on-four. Cove Creek shot out to an early lead while making ample use of their substitutes — eight of the nine-man Raiders squad hit at least one shot, and all nine played significant minutes. Three players tied for the game- and team-high score: Daniel Rattler, Nolan Sutherland and Isaac Gutschall each had nine points. For the Mustangs, Justin Byers led the team with seven points. Late in the game, the lack of Mabel substitutes started to show, and Cove Creek claimed a 48-13 victory.
Mabel at Cove Creek (Girls) (Nov. 30)
19-5
Mabel Girls Stats
Kailey Greer — 13 pts, 10 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk
Gwen May — 4 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl
Allie Ellis — 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl
Camaline Hicks — 8 reb, 1 blk
Lyla Maylum — 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
Alyssa Ratcliff — 2 stl
Cove Creek Girls Stats
Emily Morales-Mendez — 3 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl
Kaydon Kaufman — 2 pts, 8 reb
Alyssa Trivette — 5 reb, 1 stl
Elizabeth Cook — 4 reb, 1 blk
Addison Foster — 3 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk
Payton Carter — 2 reb, 1 ast, 3 stl
Mabel at Cove Creek (Boys) (Nov. 30)
48-13
Mabel Boys Stats
Justin Byers — 7 pts, 10 reb, 1 blk
Zachary Westpfahl — 4 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast
Skylar Taylor — 2 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast
Tommy May — 2 reb, 3 ast
Cove Creek Boys Stats
Isaac Gutschall — 9 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 3 stl
Daniel Rattler — 9 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 3 stl
Nolan Sutherland — 9 pts, 1 ast
Braxton Raymond — 7 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 4 stl, 1 blk
Jack Bridgeman — 6 pts, 9 reb, 4 stl
Ethan Oravitz — 4 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
Graydon Russell — 2 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
Dean Frierson — 2 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
Isaac Bleakley — 2 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
On Friday, Dec. 1, the 16 Watauga County middle school basketball teams — eight girls and eight boys squads — played their sixth games of the season.
Girls basketball results Dec. 1
Blowing Rock 10 — Parkway 16
Mabel 19 — Cove Creek 5
Hardin Park 9 — Bethel 19
Valle Crucis 12 — Green Valley 18
Boys basketball results Dec. 1
Blowing Rock 31 — Parkway 28
Mabel 13 — Cove Creek 48
Hardin Park 58 — Bethel 17
Valle Crucis 8 — Green Valley 32
On Monday, Dec. 5, the 16 Watauga County middle school basketball teams — eight girls and eight boys squads — played their seventh and final games of the regular season.
Girls basketball results Dec. 5
Blowing Rock 24 — Valle Crucis 10
Bethel 21 — Green Valley 7
Cove Creek 19 — Hardin Park 15
Parkway 15 — Mabel 14
Boys basketball results Dec. 5
Blowing Rock 42 — Valle Crucis 23
Bethel 20 — Green Valley 47
Cove Creek 27 — Hardin Park 35
Parkway 46 — Mabel 10
Final Regular Season Standings (Girls)
Parkway 7-0
Bethel 6-1
Blowing Rock 5-2
Mabel 4-3
Green Valley 2-5
Cove Creek 2-5
Valle Crucis 1-6
Hardin Park 1-6
Final Regular Season Standings (Boys)
Hardin Park 6-1
Blowing Rock 6-1
Parkway 6-1
Cove Creek 4-3
Green Valley 3-4
Bethel 2-5
Valle Crucis 1-6
Mabel 0-7
Tournament play will open on Wednesday, Dec. 7 for the girls teams. Parkway will host Hardin Park, Valle Crucis will travel to Bethel, Cove Creek will visit Blowing Rock and Green Valley will head to play Mabel.
The boys teams tournament will start on Thursday Dec. 8. Mabel will go to Hardin Park, Blowing Rock will host Valle Crucis, Bethel heads to Parkway and Green Valley travels to visit Cove Creek.
Start times for all girls and boys games are scheduled for 4 p.m.
