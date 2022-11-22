The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 18.
On Monday, Nov. 14, the 16 Watauga County middle school basketball teams —eight girls and eight boys squads — played their second games of the season.
Girl’s basketball results
Green Valley 11 — Blowing Rock 23
Hardin Park 11 — Valle Crucis 13
Mabel 15 — Bethel 27
Parkway 30 — Cove Creek 11
Boy’s basketball results
Green Valley 33 — Blowing Rock 34
Hardin Park 50 — Valle Crucis 11
Mabel 7 — Bethel 26
Parkway 34 — Cove Creek 22
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the 16 Watauga County middle school basketball played their third games of the season.
Girl’s basketball results
Blowing Rock 30 — Hardin Park 15
Green Valley 7 — Mabel 36
Parkway 9 — Valle Crucis 25
Bethel 9 — Cove Creek 21
Boy’s basketball results
Blowing Rock 27 — Hardin Park 50
Green Valley 43 — Mabel 17
Parkway 5 — Valle Crucis 37
Bethel 43 — Cove Creek 16
Watauga County Middle School
Basketball Standings Week 3
Girls
Bethel — 4-0
Parkway— 4-0
Blowing Rock — 3-1
Mabel — 2-2
Cove Creek — 1-3
Valle Crucis — 1-3
Green Valley — 1-3
Hardin Park — 0-4
Boys
Parkway — 4-0
Hardin Park — 3-1
Blowing Rock — 3-1
Cove Creek — 3-1
Bethel — 2-2
Green Valley — 1-3
Mabel — 0-4
Valle Crucis — 0-4
