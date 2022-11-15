The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 11.
On Monday, Nov. 7 the Watauga Wolverines middle school district basketball teams traveled to East Alexander Middle School in Hiddenite, NC to take on the Falcons. Both the girls and boys teams came into this match with 0-1 records after season opening losses to West Alexander in close games.
The Watauga girls shot out to an early lead over the Falcons as Blair Haines dropped four buckets in the first quarter — including two 3-pointers — to help the Wolverines garner a 13-3 lead over East Alexander. Watauga built upon that lead over the following three quarters and ran away with the win, 30-13. Haines ended with 16 points.
As for the Watauga boys, the game were knotted up 20-20 at halftime, but the Wolverines went on a 16-5 run in the third quarter to pull away from East Alexander. Aiden Amason and JJ Everett had the bulk of the team's scoring, as Amason collected 16 points — mostly from the four 3-pointers he drained — while Everett added 14 points of his own.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, the 16 Watauga County middle school basketball teams —eight girls and eight boys squads — kicked off their seasons. Bethel traveled to play at Blowing Rock, Valle Crucis visited Cove Creek, Green Valley headed over to Parkway while Hardin Park went to Mabel.
