 Sarah Moon

The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 11.

On Monday, Nov. 7 the Watauga Wolverines middle school district basketball teams traveled to East Alexander Middle School in Hiddenite, NC to take on the Falcons. Both the girls and boys teams came into this match with 0-1 records after season opening losses to West Alexander in close games.

The Watauga girls shot out to an early lead over the Falcons as Blair Haines dropped four buckets in the first quarter — including two 3-pointers — to help the Wolverines garner a 13-3 lead over East Alexander. Watauga built upon that lead over the following three quarters and ran away with the win, 30-13. Haines ended with 16 points.

As for the Watauga boys, the game were knotted up 20-20 at halftime, but the Wolverines went on a 16-5 run in the third quarter to pull away from East Alexander. Aiden Amason and JJ Everett had the bulk of the team's scoring, as Amason collected 16 points — mostly from the four 3-pointers he drained — while Everett added 14 points of his own.

Watauga at East Alexander

Girls Statistics

Charlotte Moretz — 1 steal, 1 block

Blair Haines — 16 points, 4 steals

Charlie Mattox — 4 points, 4 rebounds

Izzy Muhr — 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block

Stephanie Morales-Mendez — 1 point, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Quinn Haines — 2 points, 6 steals

Sophia Stull — 1 rebound, 2 steals

Presli Wood — 2 points, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Peyton Isaacs — 1 rebound, 3 steals, 1 block

Paige Shuman — 1 point, 1 steal

Watauga at East Alexander

Boys Scoring (no other stats provided)

Aiden Amason — 16 points

JJ Everett — 14 points

Noah van Werkhoven — 2 points

Luke Taylor — 2 points

Quincy Honeycutt — 2 points

Caleb Ogden — 2 points

Mason Tate — 7 points

On Thursday, Nov. 10, the 16 Watauga County middle school basketball teams —eight girls and eight boys squads — kicked off their seasons. Bethel traveled to play at Blowing Rock, Valle Crucis visited Cove Creek, Green Valley headed over to Parkway while Hardin Park went to Mabel.

Girl's basketball results

Bethel 26 — Blowing Rock 2

Valle Crucis 10 — Cove Creek 19

Green Valley 3 — Parkway 32

Hardin Park 6 — Mabel 30

Boy's basketball results

Bethel 18 — Blowing Rock 40

Valle Crucis 6 — Cove Creek 35

Green Valley 27 — Parkway 29

Hardin Park 62 — Mabel 3

