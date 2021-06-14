BOONE — When the Boone Bigfoots took on the Statesville Owls at home on Saturday, June 12, no one expected that winner would in fact be the weather.
The Bigfoots (6-3) went into the game hunting their sixth-straight win while the Owls (4-4) were hoping for their second-straight win, the first time they would have won two in a row since May. The game was the fourth time this season the two had faced off, twice in Boone and once in Statesville, with the road team having won every game of the series so far.
In the top of the first, it appeared the series’ away team dominance would continue, as Bigfoots starter Matthew Dooley’s first pitch was bashed out of the park by R.J. Connor.
After an Owl grounded out, Rudd Ulrich made it to second on a Bigfoots error, only to be sent home by Jared Simpson for a 2-0 Owls lead.
When the Bigfoots took to the plate in the bottom of the first, the rain that came in just before the game started was getting heavier. Owls starter Ed Kayhko still held Dominic Arienzo to a fly-out, but hit David Julian to put a man on first.
With one out, Tyson Bass was walked to give the Bigfoots enough runners on base to tie the game. However, the game was put under a rain delay before the next batter could step up, while Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium was cleared due to lightning concerns.
After almost an hour, the game was called with plans to reschedule the final eight-and-a-half innings. As of presstime, the reschedule date has not been announced.
As their schedule stands, the Bigfoots will return on Friday, June 18, against the CV Stars at home.
