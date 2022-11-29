BOONE — As the weather turns cold and our available daylight shortens, residents of the region can find a silver lining: Watauga High School’s annual High Country Holiday Classic basketball tournament approaches.
The tournament is slated to take place at Watauga High School from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30.
All of the games will be played at Watauga High School, and the tournament will serve as a final tune-up for teams before they begin conference play in early January.
The teams attending the HCHC and thus also the schedule for the tourney have not yet been finalized. This page will be updated with that information once released.
The tournament will kick off at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, which begin three consecutive 12-hour days of high school basketball.
The championship games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30. In order for a team to advance to the title and be declared the winner, they will need to win three games in three days. Trophies and plaques for the winners, runners-up, and All-Tournament team will be awarded at the conclusion of the competition.
Spectator admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. A three-day tournament pass is also available for $25.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
