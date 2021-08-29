DOBSON — With six Pioneers in the top 25 finishers of the River Run Cross Country Invitational at Fisher River Park, the Watauga High School boys cross country team won the team title on Aug. 28, competing against nine other schools and a total of 78 runners.
North Iredell's Philip Riddle, a junior, was the individual top finisher in the 5,000 meter run with a time of 17:27.98. The Pioneers' Micah Rushin (No. 4, 17:57.15) led a trio of WHS athletes in the top 11, the others being Wesley Coatney (No. 10, 18:46.98) and Ethan Campbell (No. 11, 18:47.45).
Other Watauga scorers included freshman Will Bradbury (No. 18, 19:12.27), sophomore Collin Anderson (No. 21, 19:19.91), Ethan Cannon (No. 22, 1:27.99) and sophomore Sam Nixon (No. 43, 21:27.69).
