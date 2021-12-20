WEST JEFFERSON — The rivalry between the Watauga Pioneers and the Ashe County Huskies is deep-rooted, but the Thursday, Dec. 16, was not that competitive.
With the Pioneers going into the Huskies' house and facing a ravenous home crowd, Ashe dominated 72-6.
The lone Watauga win came from Jacob Steadman (126) with a win via fall after 1:19. Of the 14 matchups in the mete, the only ones that did not finish by fall were the two forfeit wins for Ashe.
At the same time, only two matches went beyond the two-minute mark and four were over in under one minute.
Watauga's Palmer Smith (152) hung on as long as he could against Andrew Peterson, but succumbed after 4:39, while Carson Smith (160) lost after 2:22 to another Peterson — Matthew.
Six meets into the season, the Pioneers have yet to host an event, with two trips to West Jefferson being the closest they have come to home.
Two days after the trip to Ashe, Watauga headed to Statesville to take part in the Greyhound Classic.
The highlight of the trip was a fourth-place finish for Spencer Brock (138), while Daniel Russom (145), William Bouboulis (195), Jacob Hicks (220), Carson Smith (160), Palmer Smith (152) and Steadman all picked up wins during the event.
After taking part in the Tiger Classic at Chapel Hill Dec. 21-22, the Pioneers will have a break for Christmas and host their first home meet of the year on Jan. 4 against Freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.