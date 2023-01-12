BOONE — In a back-and-forth meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Watauga Pioneers wrestling squad defeated the Alexander Central Cougars, securing a spot in the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs in the process.
Watauga had previously defeated South Caldwell on Friday, Jan. 6 and so were in high spirits coming into the match. Further boosting morale was the fact that it was senior night as family members and friends packed Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium.
The home team opened the night strong and took four early wins — two pins and two wins by forfeit — to shoot out to a 24-0 lead, including a pin in the 106 weight class (WC) by first-year wrestler Liam Perry. Perry pinned Alexander Central's Kolvin Walker in the second period with 36 seconds remaining.
"At the very beginning," Perry said, "(Walker) got a shot on me and got a takedown. I got a ring-out because I didn't feel like I could get up. But then later on, once I got a takedown or two, he told me 'Stop grabbing me' and that's when I felt like I was going to win. He was mad and frustrated and didn't play as well after that."
Watauga's 18 other early points were earned with a pin by Creed Casner (120 WC) on Caleb Preston in the first period with 20 seconds left, while Ryder Sullivan and Isaac Hensley took six points each from weight class forfeits by the Cougars.
Alexander Central dominated the middleweight portions of the meet, collecting pins on Pioneer wrestlers in five of the next six weight classes, only interrupted by Watauga's Palmer Smith (152 WC) pinning Matt Dooley in the second period with 14 seconds remaining.
That string of Cougars victories included one from Central's Kanon Harrington pinning Watauga senior Jacob Steadman in the second with 21 seconds left. By that point, Alexander Central had pulled level on the scoreboard, which showed a 30-30 tie.
Despite the away team's comeback, Watauga head coach Zach Strickland explained that it's always about the long-game in wrestling.
"We've talked about preparing for dual meets as a team effort," Strickland said. "There's 14 weight classes, and you're almost never going to win 14 times. So it's each wrestler's job individually to kind of do their part. If your part is to win, then you win by decision. If your job is to win by pin, then you need to get a pin for the team. It's just an overall team effort from 14 guys."
Next, fellow Watauga senior John Lantigua was up against Nate Dahlstrom in the 182 WC, and their bout was the only one of the night's meet to not end with either a pin or a forfeit.
Lantigua and Dahlstrom battled back-and-forth, with Lantigua getting a takedown early before seeing Dahlstrom escape and then get a takedown of his own and nearly pin Lantigua with it. Through three rounds, Dahlstrom had three takedown, two nearfalls, one reversal and one escape — but each period Lantigua either escaped or was saved by the buzzer. At the end of the hectic scuffle Dahlstrom won by a major decision, 14-4, but Lantigua's daring escapes had energized the home crowd again.
Though the scoreline showed the Cougars advantage of 30-34, that was the last lead they would hold. Watauga won the final three matchups in the heavyweight sections — Mikey Portante pinned Kenny Cornejo in the second, Trabey Shepherd pinned Seth Morrow in the first and Eli Greene pinned Cade Hartis in the second. Cornejo threw his headgear in frustration after being pinned, which caused Alexander Central to be docked one point.
After those three victories, Watauga won the meet 48-33, as the home fans cheered and applauded the efforts of the wrestlers from both sides.
"It always comes down to a match like this," said Strickland, "where it comes down to the wire, comes down to one or two matches going a different way. But I love seeing the tough competition this close to home, from teams in our conference. It's a great experience for our guys, and they're doing a great job. They've worked hard and they pulled out the win today."
With the back-to-back wins over South Caldwell and now Alexander Central — the only other two 4A schools in the Northwest Conference — the Pioneers have now officially earned a spot in the upcoming NCHSAA 4A state playoffs later this season.
The next time that the Watauga wrestlers will hit the mats will be on Thursday, Jan. 12 in an away dual meet at Hibriten High School in Lenior, NC scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.