HENDERSONVILLE, NC – Typically, Watauga cross country’s head coach Randy McDonough does not wear his heart on his sleeve. But, at least by his somewhat stoic standards, he was bubbling with joy at the conclusion of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A West Regional Women’s Cross Championship on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Jackson Park.
By the end, McDonough was using terms like “thrilling” and “exciting” to describe what had taken place. That is because “his girls” had just wrested away the women’s 3A regional championship crown from the No. 1 seeded team, Asheville. For McDonough, it was not just about the all-important win, but the way the event unfolded and how the Watauga team members each responded to the challenges presented
The Cougars had a second, but Watauga’s Sidra Miller finished first. Asheville had a fourth and fifth, but the Pioneers’ Sophie Beach completed the course in third. then Rachel Cathey and Gwendolyn Anderson in sixth and seventh. A couple of A.C. Reynolds runners jumped in at eight and ninth, but Watauga sophomore Brianna Anderson finished tenth, just ahead of an Asheville competitor in eleventh.
Each team qualifying for Regionals is limited to seven runners. Only the top five runners figure into the scoring for the team competition. All five of Watauga’s scoring runners finished in the top 10. All seven completed the course in the top 17 of an 84-runner field of the top women’s cross-country athletes in western North Carolina.
Miller accepts the challenge
Snowflakes were intermittent, but ever present in the weekend’s bitter cold, hovering just above freezing. It was a nice day for pulled hamstring and calf muscles if a runner did not warm up properly. A couple of hundred parents, grandparents, coaches, and family friends huddled inside ski parkas, earmuffs, assorted head gear, and COVID-mandated face coverings. This was a day for fur-lined gloves and all other forms of handwarmers, to be sure.
None of that mattered to the eventual women’s race champion, Watauga’s Sidra Miller, who finished a full 20 seconds ahead of Asheville’s freshman sensation, Natalie Nery.
The last time Watauga had competed head-to-head against the Asheville harriers was Dec. 22, 2020, at the A.C. Reynolds Rockets Holiday 5000, on a course the Cougars were familiar with. Asheville won, led by Nery, who flashed out ahead of the pack early, led at the 3200-meter mark, and finished second on that occasion, too.
The only problem: Miller did not run in the December race. She was home with her family, for the Christmas holiday, McDonough said.
“I was a little concerned about Sidra would respond to Nery,” said McDonough after all the runners had crossed the finish line where he was helping shepherd the exhausted toward the scorekeepers, keeping them in the order they finished. “The Asheville girl tends to go out really fast. I was not sure how Sidra would react to that, because she often takes an early lead, too. But you can burn yourself out by going too fast, too early.”
The first part of the course was a couple of laps around the perimeter of Jackson Park’s huge soccer complex to sort out the masses before taking the runners on narrower portions of the route. Watching Miller brought surprises. Halfway around the first lap, the Watauga athlete had settled into third, apparently “running smart” and satisfied to let those ahead of her, including Nery in the lead, break the wind.
But in another 50 yards, Miller pulled up alongside Nery, then chugged ahead to a lead that she would never relinquish. A little past the halfway point, the runners were visible in the distance for a short while. First the lead bicyclist appeared, making sure the leaders did not drift off course. A couple of seconds later, Watauga’s top runner came into view and neither Nery nor any other competitor appeared for at least half a minute.
“Sidra is so strong,” said McDonough, “she would be perfectly happy being up front, breaking the wind for everyone else.”
Miller only seemed to know one pace: fast.
“I felt good going out,” she said later. “Actually, really good. I was not so concerned about what the Asheville girl was going to do. I just wanted to run my race, at my pace.”
That the Watauga athletes had the team trophy in mind was clearly visible as they each finished. In some cases, it was a sprint to the finish over the last 100 yards to outkick another runner and earn another team point.
Next up for the Watauga harriers is a trip to the North Carolina state championship meet on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, in Kernersville. For both the men’s and women’s divisions, the competitions will be split into two races. The men’s races will be 9:30 am and 10:15 am, while the women’s races will be staged at 11:00 am and 11:45 am.
TEAM SCORES:
- Watauga (25)
- Asheville (33)
- Asheville-T.C. Roberson (104)
- West Henderson (110)
- Tuscola (140)
- Jesse Carson (167)
- Hickory-St. Stephens (186)
- North Iredell (211)
- Kings Mountain (258)
- South Iredell (275)
- Gastonia-Forestview (305)
