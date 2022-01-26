BOONE — In 10 attempts, no team has been able to topple the Watauga girls’ basketball team at home and the latest challenge saw the Pioneers win 56-47 against the rival Ashe County Huskies on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
While it was the first of two conference matchups between the two teams this season, it was also a rematch of the High Country Holiday Classic tournament final, where Watauga (16-1, 4-0) prevailed 63-58 on Dec. 30. That loss started a skid for the Huskies (12-5, 1-3) that saw them drop their following three games before rebounding against Hibriten on Jan. 24.
Pioneers head coach Laura Barry said their previous clash meant Watauga knew Ashe would attack their zone defense early and often, but early in the game, Ashe was not getting anything out of it.
Just over four minutes in, Watauga led 7-0 and Ashe’s offense was floundering. Watauga’s fast-paced offense was nearly scoring at will, putting up 18 points in the first while the Huskies were finding their bearings.
“I kind of knew it was going to be a tough game. I’m really proud of how we started, getting an early 10-point lead,” Barry said. “I didn’t think it was going to be a runaway, (Ashe) did a nice job scoring late and we really stopped the offensive production.”
After being down 18-7 at the start of the second quarter, Ashe started to pick up the pace behind guard Katie Woods, while Watauga’s offense began to cool off. Although they outscored the Huskies 9-8 in the second, Ashe cut the deficit down to five midway through the quarter.
However, the Huskies could not stop freshman Kate Sears all night as she put up a game-high 23 points, but they did a good job of limiting the players around her.
As the Huskies kept building momentum, the Pioneers started to lose ground. Ashe outscored the hosts 32-29 in the second half and cut the deficit to just three with a minute left.
Ultimately, what doomed the Huskies was the Pioneers’ clutch foul shooting in the final minutes as Watauga hung on to keep their home record spotless.
For Barry, the game was a reminder that Watauga — ranked the second-best team in the state by Maxpreps — is in the rest of the conference’s crosshairs.
“We’ve been trying to say to our kids — without trying to rattle them — ‘you’re sitting at the top of the conference,’” Barry said. “They know every night is important and we know we can’t show up and expect to win any games.”
With nine straight wins under their belts, the Pioneers will kick off a three-game road stretch with a trip to South Caldwell on Friday, Jan. 28.
