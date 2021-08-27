BOONE — The first round of the Mellow Mushroom Invitational was held Friday, Aug. 27, where the hosting Watauga Pioneers boys’ soccer team survived and advanced with a 2-0 win over the Independence Patriots in Jack Groce Stadium.
On the line was a spot in the tournament final to face TC Roberson, who dispatched RJ Reynolds 3-0 earlier in the night. The Pioneers (3-0-2) entered the invitational on the heels of a 1-0 away win over Franklin on Aug. 24, and had yet to allow a goal in four games on the year.
Knowing that silverware was potentially up for grabs, the Pioneers looked like they were raring to go from the opening whistle. Energetic and industrious midfielder Ben White — who missed the first handful of games this season and is being worked back into the fold — acted as the spark plug for the game's early action.
One thing the Pioneers were without was head coach Josh Honeycutt, who was unavailable for the tournament. In his stead was junior varsity coach Vernon Collins, who noted White’s drive and growth in his three years as a Pioneer.
“His work ethic is off the charts, and it’s always there,” Collins said. “One of the things we worked on (when White was on the JV team) was that he would defeat himself. So to watch him grow mentally as a player to the point that if he makes a mistake he just moves on to the next play, his trajectory and growth has been incredible to watch.”
Only four minutes into the game, a corner kick from the right side floated to the left end of the box. White rose up to meet it, slamming the header into the net and bagging his first goal of the season.
With a 1-0 lead, Watauga was trying to control possession and stay in front, but Independance exploited a gap in the center of the Pioneers’ 4-4-2 formation and was able to take some chances on the ball.
Working to maintain control, the Pioneers made their grip on the win even tighter in the 17th minute.
A free kick was awarded to Watauga, and defender Matt Taubman stepped up to take it. Firing the ball from range into the box, Taubman put it in the right spot for Gresham Collins to get to it first.
Not giving the ball the chance to touch the turf, Gresham Collins launched a volley into the top corner of the net, grabbing a 2-0 Watauga lead.
Vernon Collins noted that while scoring from set pieces is a key part of Watauga’s arsenal, against the Patriots it was the saving grace.
“We want to be able to score on set pieces like that, but we also want to be able to score when we're building from the back, which we couldn't do,” the interim coach said. “We had the opportunities, but we just couldn't put it away.”
In the second half, the Pioneers worked to seal up the midfield by pulling Zade Tincher into more of a holding position, which worked to disrupt the Patriots’ attack.
Now with more control over possession, Watauga worked to manage the game and play it at their pace. However, fleeting chances were left unscored as their set piece efforts in the first half proved to be the deciding factor.
The Pioneers will not have much time to rest or celebrate, with the tournament final being held Saturday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.