HICKORY — High school softball games are scheduled to go for seven innings, unless a team dominates like the Watauga Pioneers did on the road against Hickory on Thursday, April 15, in a 14-0 blowout.
The game was called as a mercy ruling after the fifth inning, in which the Pioneers (3-6) racked up six runs alone.
The highlight of the domination was Watauga starting pitcher Grace Presnell’s stellar play. The junior allowed only one hit as she threw a complete game, and her coach, April Yandle, says the one hit should’ve been called a foul ball.
With Presnell holding the Red Tornadoes (4-6) scoreless, a single run would have been enough for the win, but the Pioneers decided 14 of them was more preferable.
“Everybody was hitting,” Yandle said. “We even put all of our subs in, our JV girls, all of them got an at-bat.”
Freshman Dagan Newsome led the way as she went 3/5 at the plate, scoring three runs and stealing two bases along the way. Newsome’s showing at the plate was part of the Pioneers’ efforts that saw them score in four-out-of-five innings.
Also leading the charge were Taylor Replogle and Linley Garwood, who combined to go 4/6 at the plate with four runs batted in.
In total, the Hickory pitching duo of Carlee Logan and Mackenzie Hammons combined for an earned run average of 9.55 — with Hammons collecting an ERA of 21 on her own — as the combined for only four strikeouts. Presnell had nine strikeouts on her own, including the last three-straight batters she faced.
With the big win under their belt, the Pioneers will look to a final stretch of four games in 10 days beginning Monday, April 19, on the road against Freedom.
