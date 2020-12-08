HICKORY – The Dec. 7 volleyball match between longtime Northwestern Conference rivals Watauga and Hickory was forecast as arguably the best volleyball match of the 2020 NWC season, and it lived up to its top billing.
Set scores: 25-15, 28-26, 25-20.
The Red Tornadoes’ attack features a couple of upperclassmen kill specialists in Kellen Morris, at 6’3” a towering middle hitter who can rise well above the net, and Taylor Rose, an athletic junior outside hitter.
Watauga also has hard-hitting kill specialists in a pair of sophomores. Willowy, athletic outside hitter Caroline Farthing and powerful middle hitter Brooke Scheffler are stronger than their ages might otherwise suggest. This is coupled with the team's outstanding roster depth, top to bottom, and the kind of supporting cast to fuel the team’s attack specialists: Farthing, Scheffler, sophomore middle hitter Faith Watson and sophomore outside hitter Sadie Sharpe.
With regular designated setter Brelyn Sturgill still sidelined for a few more days, Watauga head coach Kim Pryor called on setter Megan Patton to fill that role; the experienced junior passed the test with aplomb, moving about the front of the net to even set from unsteady situations when serve receives may have been off the mark.
In the end, the difference in this contest may well have been defense. While the Hickory athletes were especially skillful in digging out Watauga’s kill shots and hard serves to keep the ball in play — leading to some entertainingly long rallies — Watauga’s front line work produced more blocks. As skillful as Hickory’s back row players were in digging out the Pioneers’ big hits, Watauga’s young but well-tested athletes more frequently than not were able to “one up” them.
Key Watauga statistics:
- Megan Patton: 30 assists
- Caroline Farthing: 14 kills, 19 digs
- Brooke Scheffler: 14 kills, 12 digs
- Sadie Sharpe: 8 kills, 15 digs
- Kenzie Baldwin: 13 digs, 3 service aces
“Absolutely that was the best Northwestern Conference match we have had this year,” Pryor said after the match. “Hickory always has an incredible team. We came in tonight and rose to the occasion. I am just really proud of our girls. Whoever I called on to come into that game, they did the job and worked together, from the bench to the floor.”
Scheffle's eyes were smiling above her mask as she talked with the Watauga Democrat afterward.
“I would definitely say those were some of the best rallies we have had,” said Scheffler, a sophomore middle hitter. “We haven’t had that much real competition this year, but Hickory hit it harder than most, and more consistently. Our biggest challenge tonight was shutting down their hitters. They have some really good hitters. I think we need to work some more on receiving serves, but other than that we had a pretty successful night.”
Pryor also noted that the Northwestern Conference’s level of competition has gotten stronger in recent years.
“Alexander Central and McDowell have emerged as really strong teams,” Pryor said. “The level of play in our conference has come way up. It is getting better, and that is awesome to see.”
“Tonight, I am real proud of how Megan (Patton) stepped up to her role as designated setter,” Pryor added. “Our hitters, especially Caroline Farthing, Brooke Scheffler and Sadie Sharp were terrific. But I think the overall difference was in our defense. We had some crucial blocks to thwart their offensive momentum and turn things our way.”
Similar to Scheffler and Pryor, Patton was generous in complimenting Hickory for its strong performance.
“This was a sweep but the outcome was not always so certain," Patton said. "Those were some good rallies on both sides. At times, we lacked sufficient energy. When they showed that energy, we did not always respond in kind and let them stay in it.
“Hickory did very well at digging at keeping the ball in play,” Patton added. “I think especially their libero was very adept at covering many of our middle and outside hits.”
The junior varsity match provided some hints that the varsity contest could be a barnburner. The Red Tornadoes’ junior varsity prevailed in the best of three format (2-1): 9-25, 25-22, 15-4.
Watauga JV stat leaders included:
- Maggie Combs: 6 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks
- Evie Robbins: 9 digs
- Cam Norris: 12 assists
- Sara Marlowe: 5 blocks
- Dayna Moretz: 4 kills
Now 6-1 overall and 6-0 in Northwestern Conference play, the Pioneers returned home for a Dec. 9 match against St. Stephens (2-4 overall, 2-4 NWC). Hickory (5-1 overall, 5-1 NWC).
