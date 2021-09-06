BOONE — Watauga volleyball improved its record to 5-2 on Sept. 2 by winning a non-conference, five-set thriller match against former Northwestern Conference rival, Hickory, 25-11, 25-16, 19-25, 23-35, 15-5.
Junior outside hitter Caroline Farthing led the Pioneers' attack with 26 kills and a 0.293 hitting percentage. Senior Brelyn Sturgill also notched double figures in kills, with 10. From a team perspective, Watauga held a 63-42 advantage over the Red Tornadoes in kill shots.
Watauga recorded a whopping 11 service aces on the day, including three each from junior Faith Watson and senior Brooke Jones. Sturgill added two aces.
Hickory freshman Olivia Foster posted a team high seven blocks, while Watauga senior Bethany Pryor went up for a team high five blocks for the home team.
Pioneer junior Sadie Sharpe came up with a game-high 20 digs and was joined in double figures by senior Megan Patton (13) and Sturgill (10). Sturgill was also credited with 32 assists and Pryor with 21 assists.
Next action for the Pioneers is Wednesday, Sept. 8, a home match against Lincoln Charter in Lentz Eggers Gym, with the junior varsity scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity to follow.
