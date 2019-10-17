HICKORY — Sweeping the game in three sets, Watauga High School volleyball claimed a victory over Hickory High School on Oct. 17 — sending them to the state playoffs.
This is the fourth consecutive Northwest Conference Championship title for the Pioneers. The team finished the regular season 23-0, winning each season game in three sets until its Oct. 10 match against Fred T. Foard, when the team grabbed a 3-2 win. Watauga is 12-0 in conference games.
Watauga returned to its three-set win streak with varsity going 25-18, 26-24, 25-21 against the Red Tornadoes.
Rebekah Farthing led the team in kills with 16, with Brooke Byrd not far behind with 16 kills. Farthing had nine digs; Byrd brought eight digs and one block. Chloe Baldwin achieved the most digs with 10, also contributing two aces. Brelyn Sturgill added 40 asissts, nine digs and one block to the game.
The Pioneer's junior varsity team also pulled off a three-set win against Hickory, going 25-21, 23-25, 15-8. Sadie Sharpe had six kills, one block, five digs and one assist. Amber Chiarolanzio contributed one block, five digs, five aces and three kills. Megan Patton aded four blocks, 17 assists, one ace and three digs.
According to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, seeding for the state playoffs will be announced Oct. 24. The first round of playoffs starts Oct. 26.
