BOONE – After sweeping to the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference volleyball season to earn league championship honors and into the second round of the abbreviated state championship tournament, Watauga placed four Pioneers on the all-conference team and head coach Kim Pryor was named Northwestern Conference “Coach of the Year.”
Outside hitters Carolina Farthing and Sadie Sharpe, along with middle hitter Brooke Scheffler and designated setter Brelyn Sturgill were named to the all-conference team.
McDowell’s Jessica Cannon was selected as “Player of the Year,” while other individual honors went to Hickory’s Bren White (“Offensive Player of the Year”) and Freedom’s Brooke Barker (“Defensive Player of the Year”).
Final Team Standings:
- Watauga (3A)
- Hickory (3A)
- McDowell (4A)
- Alexander Central (3A)
- St. Stephens (3A)
- South Caldwell (4A)
- Freedom (3A)
All Conference Selections
- Caroline Farthing, Watauga
- Brelyn Sturgill, Watauga
- Brooke Scheffler, Watauga
- Sadie Sharpe, Watauga
- Brooke Rowland, Hickory
- Kellen Morin, Hickory
- Taylor Rose, Hickory
- Bren White, Hickory
- Kathryn Baker, McDowell
- Jada Cannon, McDowell
- Lucy Hames, McDowell
- Jessica Cannon McDowell
- Bryanna Payne, Alexander Central
- Brianna Abernathy, Alexander Central
- Carter Leatherman, St. Stephens
- Mack Fairchild, St. Stephens
- Emma Grace Hiatt, South Caldwell
- Brooke Barker, Freedom
- Ava Thomas, Freedom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.