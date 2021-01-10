CHAPEL HILL -- The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the seedings and brackets for the state volleyball championship tournaments on Saturday. With its 10-1 record, the Watauga Pioneers earned the No. 1 seed in the 3A West bracket.
The Pioneers will host the #16 seed, N. Henderson (10-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The full 3A West bracket, with all first round games scheduled for Jan. 12 and the second round on Jan. 14.
- No. 1 Watauga vs. No. 16 N. Henderson
- No. 8 Concord vs. No. 9 W. Henderson
- No. 5 Western Guilford vs. No. 12 Hickory
- No. 4 Cox Mill vs. No. 13 Southwestern Guilford
- No. 3 North Iredell vs. No. 14 Weddington
- No. 6 Kings Mountain vs. No. 11 Marvin Ridge
- No, 7 T C Roberson vs. No. 10 Crest
- No. 2 Sun Valley vs. No. 15 >South Iredell
Watauga's lone loss in the COVID-abbreviated season was to Charlotte-Providence, which at 14-0 earned the No. 5 seed in the large school 4A division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.