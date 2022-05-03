BOONE — Watauga hosted a conference championship meet just for freshmen and sophomores on Thursday, April 28, and they showed who was in charge by taking first in both the boys' and girls' competition.
While the actual conference championship meet is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4 — with Watauga also slated to host — the 9th and 10th grade meet gave younger athletes the chance to compete at the conference level. At the same time, many athletes will take part in both meets, offering a final tune-up for the season finale.
In the girls' competition, the gulf between the winning Pioneers had totaled more than double the points than the second-placed Alexander Central. Watauga's 179 paced the Cougars' 84 and third-place Ashe's 73.
Of the 18 competitions, Watauga took a first place six times and had a total of 20 podium finishes.
Watauga sophomore Olivia Burroughs had the highlight of the day when she placed first in the pole vault, shot put and discus events. To add to her stellar outing, Burroughs also picked up a third-place finish in the long jump. Meggin Gunnell-Beck and Emmerson Martin finished in second behind Burroughs in the discus and pole vault events, respectively.
Watauga's other three wins all came by way of relay runs, finishing first in the 4x800, 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays while also taking second in the 4x200 and the second Pioneers relay squad finished third in the 4x100.
While wins will always earn the most points, a key for Watauga was their depth and having multiple finishes in point-scoring positions
Gunnell-Beck and Kara Schneider took second and third in the 100-meter hurdles, Rachel Cathey and Madelyn Bollman did the same in the 1,600-meter run.
Kaitlyn Darner, Maggie Souza and Hadley Carpenter each picked up a second-placed finish, while Martin had a second silver finish in the high jump.
If the girls were dominant, the Watauga boys were just on another level. While their 184 points did not have as big of a gap on second-placed Hibriten, the Pioneers boys racked up nine first-place finishes and 17 podium spots.
What certainly helped the Pioneers was the 3,200-meter run, where Watauga athletes were the only competitors and took all the points. Will Bradbury finished first, followed by Collin Anderson and Sebastian Afanador. Bradbury also took first in the 1,600-meter run, but the freshman's two wins were somehow not the most by a single athlete on the day.
Fellow Watauga freshman Josiah Railey showed who was the top dog in the jumping events, winning the long jump, triple jump and high jump events.
Clayo Kulczyk, Curtis Sevensky and Landon Smith also picked up wins in the pole vault, 800-meter run and 110-meter hurdles, respectively.
Roman Sibaja, Alex Gremmell, Smith, Vaughn Ladd and Trathan Gragg each helped out the cause with additional podium finishes.
Watauga relay squads also finished first in the 4x400-meter relay and second in the 4x100 and 4x800 events.
The full conference championship meet is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4.
