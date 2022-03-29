BOONE — After weeks of travel, the Watauga Pioneers track and field team finally got to compete in Boone before heading back on the road for some of their stiffest competition yet.
Watauga hosted a home meet on Tuesday, March 22, when Alexander Central, Freedom and Avery came to town. An additional aspect for the Pioneers was that it was the only time they would compete at home until hosting the two conference meets at the end of April and beginning of May.
In the boys' competitions, Watauga showed their muscle with six wins and a host of podium finishes. All combined, the Pioneers picked up the team win with 98 points, beating Alexander Central's 84, Freedom's 41 and Avery's 30.
Twenty-six of Watauga's points came from the distance events, which were highlighted by Samuel Nixon's win in the 800-meter run and Will Brandbury's gold in the 3,200-meter run. In both events, Watauga filled the podium in dominant fashion.
Junior James Hunt — showing the speed of the legendary Formula One driver of the same name — was the Pioneer of the hour with two different hurdles wins. Taking the top spot in both the 110-meter and 300-meter events, Hunt paced the field in the 110 with a 16.19 — more than three seconds faster than Avery's silver medalist Silas Garceau.
Lucas Brown earned the final solo win for the Pioneers in the 400-meter dash with his 55.36 barely beating Freedom's Dalton Brittain by three-tenths of a second. With a solid win in the 4x100-meter relay, the Pioneers were able to create enough separation in front of Alexander for another team win.
While the boys were winning out in tight battles, the Watauga girls were dominating, winning the team event with 150 points — 90 more than second-placed Alexander.
The Pioneers cruised to wins in all four of the relay events, building a strong foundation for their eight individual event wins.
Senior Sidra Miller picked up a pair of golds in the 800-meter run and the 3,200-meter run. Her only competition in either was from her teammates, who packed the podiums in both events.
Not to be outdone, Faith Watson added two of her own wins in the 200-meter dash and the triple jump. In the high jump, Emmerson Martin took the top spot, beating out a pair of Alexander jumpers for the gold.
The pole vault saw a trio of Pioneers battling out for the win, but Sarah Goode finished first ahead of Olivia Burroughs and Martin. However, Burroughs put in a dominant showing with the discus as Watauga filled out the podium.
Finishing second in the discus was Meggin-Gunnell-Beck, who turned around and added the final win of the day in the shot put. In total, the Pioneers girls took 12 event wins out of the 18 competitions.
Four days later, Watauga headed to Charlotte for the Olympic Trojan Invitational. One of two teams from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference to take part along with Alexander Central, the invitational meet was packed with powerhouse schools like Cuthbertson, William A. Hough and Dudley.
Facing highly touted competition in a meet more akin to an all-star game, Watauga did well to grab 45 points in the boys' competition for a sixth-placed finish.
Senior Ethan Campbell picked up the lone win for the Watauga boys in the 3,200-meter run with a 10:37.91, while no other Pioneer landed on the podium. Points for Watauga came in the 1,600-meter run, where the top three finishers were all unattached competitors, leaving Wesley Coatney and Will Bradbury to pick up podium points.
In the girls' competition, Watauga had a stronger showing, finishing third with 61 points in the team standings.
The Pioneers were buoyed by five podium finishes. Burroughs took second in the pole vault behind Cuthbertson's Emma Hyso while the Pioneers' 4x800-meter relay also picked up a silver.
Watauga junior Adriana Rink was the lead of a three-Pioneer contingent to finish in the top five in the 3,200-meter run along with Ellary Smith and Sullivan Mcaulay. The highlight of the day was Miller's second in the 1,600-meter, with teammate Gwendolyn Anderson taking third.
The Pioneers will return to conference competition on Wednesday, March 30, at Alexander to face off against the hosts and South Caldwell.
Watauga has less than one month before the start of the conference meets, with the NW 3A/4A Conference 9th and 10th-grade meet set for April 28 and then the full conference meet planned for May 4. Both are set to be held at Watauga High School.
