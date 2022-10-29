Team rushes out

The Pioneers rush out to face the Hibriten Panthers on Friday, Oct. 14 at Jack Groce Stadium.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

HIGH COUNTRY – Several area high school teams will see their seasons continue following the conclusion of regular season play on Friday night, Oct. 28.

The NCHSAA released brackets for the state high school football playoffs for all classifications on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, with all three High Country area teams slated for action.

