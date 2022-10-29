HIGH COUNTRY – Several area high school teams will see their seasons continue following the conclusion of regular season play on Friday night, Oct. 28.
The NCHSAA released brackets for the state high school football playoffs for all classifications on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, with all three High Country area teams slated for action.
The team with the best regular season record of the group, 9-1 Watauga, was slotted as a No. 3 seed in the 4A West bracket, and will host No. 30 seed South Iredell, who will come to Boone with a 4-6 overall record.
A pair of High Country schools with identical records were also seeded for playoff action beginning on Friday, Nov. 4, with both teams seeded to play on the road.
Watauga’s fellow conference member Ashe County, who also finished at 3-7 overall and drew a No. 29 seed in the West region of the 3A state playoffs, will make the bus trip to Denver, NC, to take on No. 4 seed East Lincoln High School, who finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record. Additionally, fellow 3A/4A conference members Hibriten (No. 9 seed 3A West) and Freedom (No. 11 seed, 3A West) qualified for the postseason and will host first-round contests.
Avery County, who finished its season 3-7 and dropped a 49-11 loss to rival Mitchell in its season finale, will be a No. 28 seed in the West region of the 1A bracket, traveling to Huntersville to face No. 5-seeded Christ the King, who completed its best-ever regular season with an 8-2 record. Additional Western Highlands Conference schools to see their name on seed lines with the 1A West bracket release included conference champion Draughn, who is a No. 6 seed hosting No. 27-seeded Union Academy, as well as Mitchell, who looks to defend its regional championship from a season ago, drawing a No. 9 seed and hosting No. 22 South Davidson (4-6) in Ledger in the opening round. Mountain Heritage (4-6) is a No. 17 seed, and will travel for its opening round playoff game to 4-6 South Stokes, the No. 16 seed.
