BOONE — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association revealed the seeding and matchups for the boys' tennis dual team playoffs on Monday, April 25, handing Watauga the No. 4 seed and setting them up against 13th-ranked Grimsley.
The Pioneers (12-1) were the only team from their conference to make the playoffs, and a top-half seeding in the 4A West brackets gives them home court advantage for at least the first round.
The Whirlies (12-4) will head to Boone on Wednesday, April 27, for the first round matchup. When they take to the court, it will be the first time either team will see competitive action since their respective conference tournaments on April 12.
Tennis dual team playoffs run side-by-side of the individual postseason competitions, with regional play beginning only two days after the dual team's first round.
Watauga will have five Pioneers playing at regionals on April 29-30: the conference double champion duo of Bryant Carroll and Cody Talton, the conference runners-up Marcus Muse and Cristian Hamilton and top-seeded singles player Cameron Artus.
