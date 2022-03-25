BOONE — In the dog days of the early spring, the Watauga boy's tennis team has fought through tough competition to carve out their spot as the team to beat in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
The week began with a visit from Elkin (6-2, 3-1), where the Pioneers' form in singles carried the home team to victory.
Top seed Owen Jennings was the only Elk to pick up a singles win with his 6-2, 2-6, 0-0 (10-4) win over Watauga No. 1 Cameron Artus, but his teammates put up a good fight. The Pioneers' fourth-seeded freshman Cody Talton also needed a tie-breaker set, but won out 6-1, 2-6, 0-0 (10-6) over Luke McComb.
Watauga sophomore Bryant Carroll earned the win with the widest margin in a 6-1, 6-0 win against Clay Sebastian, while Steele Neely, Marcus Muse and Andrew Hill each earned wins in less-dominant fashion.
While Watauga had mathematically earned the win after singles, the Elks picked up some wins by taking two of the three doubles matches. Their two wins — coming from the McComb/Jennings and Thomas McComb/Zack Zamudio pairings — each ended 8-4 in favor of the visitors.
Cristian Hamilton and Marcus Muse had Watauga's lone doubles triumph by taking down Sebastian and Addison Blackwelder. Again, the score was 8-4.
One day later, the Pioneers headed to West Jefferson for a showdown with the Ashe County Huskies (6-4, 4-2). Watauga head coach David Peeler called the 7-2 win "tough," noting that the Pioneers were having an off day and could have lost in other circumstances.
Artus — dealing with an injury that would keep him out of the Pioneers' match with South Caldwell on Thursday, March 24 — lost his second straight match. Ashe No. 1 John Perkins took the win in three sets.
Jackson Keith picked up the other Huskies win with a 3-6, 7-5, 0-0 (10-3) nail biter against Marcus Muse. Neely, Talton, Carroll and Hamilton would won their singles matchups.
None of the doubles matches were easy for the Pioneers with the pair of Stryker Ward and Sullivan Trexler winning by the largest deficit of 8-3.
Carroll/Talton topped Perkins and Josh Weaver 8-5 in the No. 1 slot, but Ashe nearly got one back in the second seed as Keith and Eli Lemly barely lost to Muse and Hamilton 8-6.
Returning to Boone on March 24, Watauga was short-handed without Artus. South Caldwell (2-5, 2-4) came to play. Despite the final scoreline showing a 9-0 win for the Pioneers, the Spartans pushed every match they could.
Neely — pushed up to the No. 1 slot — edged Asher Mearns 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 and Muse held off Spencer Richard 6-3, 6-4 in the tightest singles matches of the day.
Talton, Carroll, Hamilton and Andrew Hill won their singles matchups with only one set being a 6-0 sweep.
Heading into doubles play, South Caldwell again kept it too close for comfort. Carroll and Talton were pushed to the edge by Mearns and Richard, but the Pioneers pair took the win in a dramatic 8-8 (7-2) set.
Hamilton and Muse teamed up to take down Ian Johnson and Keagan O'Donnell 8-6, while Ward and Hill won their match against Barett Clough and Jaxsen Owen 8-3.
Sitting atop the conference and still undefeated, the Pioneers will host Alexander Central on Tuesday, March 29, and head to Hibriten for a battle at the top of the standings on Thursday, March 31.
