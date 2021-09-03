BOONE — For the first time this season, the Watauga girls' tennis team took to the courts, hosting South Caldwell in what was not a competitive fixture.
After having the start of their season delayed by weather, head coach Jennifer Pillow said it was good to get the team back into a competitive environment on Thursday, Sept. 3. She noted that while practice is always a good starting point, there is nothing like facing off with an actual opponent.
With high expectations entering the season, it was quickly evident that Watauga and South Caldwell were in different leagues. Of the six singles matches, the Spartans only managed to win a single set.
The top-seeded matchup featured Pioneers ace Jillian Russert against Gwyneth Frye. Russert nearly shut Frye out, taking the win in back-to-back 6-1 sets.
Watauga freshman Sienna Davidson had slightly better results than her teammate, topping Aislinn Chapman 6-1 and 6-0. On the court next to Davidson was junior teammate Amira Younce. Younce went unbeaten in her previous regular season, and carried that form into a pair of 6-0 sets over Abby Mastrovito.
The Watauga dominance continued with Madison Ogden, as the junior vanquished Victoria Villacorte with a pair of 6-1 sets.
The fifth seed duel saw South Caldwell's only consolation as Sydney Austin won her first set against Watauga's Alaina Muse, 6-3. Muse battled back to take the second set 6-4, before winning the tie breaker 1-0.
In the sixth and final singles slot was Pioneers senior Ellary Maiden. While not a total domination, Maiden swept Georgia Reichling aside with 6-2 and 6-1 sets for the Watauga singles clean sweep.
In doubles play, Watauga continued to look the part of conference title favorite. While South Caldwell managed to avoid shutouts in all three matches, none were competitive.
The pair of Russert and Davidson took down Chapman and Mastrovito 8-3, the same score that Younce and Ogden earned in their win.
Meanwhile, Maiden and Muse faced off against Sydney and Samantha Austin in the biggest win of the night as the Pioneer pair won 8-1.
With a 9-0 sweep over South Caldwell in the bag, the Pioneers will have nearly a week off before entering a tennis gauntlet. Beginning with a home match against Alexander Central on Wednesday, Sept. 8, Watauga will have four matches in one week as then look to Hibriten, TC Roberson and Freedom in the days after.
