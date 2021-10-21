BOONE — When a team gets a third seed in the playoffs, they are usually going up against a low-ranking squad that snuck in or came out of a bad conference.
Alternatively, they could be the Watauga Pioneers girls' tennis team, who had to match up against the Ardrey Kell Knights — a 4A powerhouse — in the first round of the state duals team playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
After an undefeated, 10-0 regular season, the Pioneers were sent back to earth by the Knights, losing 5-1 and did not get the chance to play doubles. Head coach Jennifer Pillow said that while Watauga had to go through an entire season before the match, the Knights play on a different level compared to Watauga's usual foes.
"It's Oct. 20, practice started Aug. 9, first match was Sept. 1 and today's the first day we competitively played tennis. That's great, but it's also really hard," Pioneers head coach Jennifer Pillow said. "It's really hard for them to get on the court and instead of being the ones controlling the ball in the points, they were being controlled. The adjustment was hard and Ardrey Kell is a heck of a team. They are really, really good — talented all the way one through six. They just put the ball where they wanted and we struggled with matching that strategy."
Had Watauga pulled out two wins, they could have played the doubles matches, which even in a loss would have been a good tune-up for regionals.
The lone Watauga win on the day came from freshman Sienna Davidson against Julia McMillian 2-6, 6-4, 1-0, 10-6. Davidson's doubles partner, senior Jillian Russert, had much more trouble against Shruthi Ramires, falling in a pair of 6-1 sets.
Elsewhere, Amira Younce was able to hang with Camden Wallace at points, but lost 6-3, 6-2, Larisa Muse dropped her match with Katie Dong 6-1, 6-2 and Ellary Maiden fell to Julia Lee 6-0, 1-6.
Aside from Davidson's win, the only match that got close enough to sniff a win was Madison Ogden's tilt with Ruhi Wallace, which Wallace won 6-3, 7-5.
While the team as a whole saw their season end, five Pioneers are not done yet. Davidson, Russert, Ogden, Younce and Muse will each play in the state regionals beginning on Friday, Oct. 22, which is being played in Charlotte.
The two-day tournament will see any doubles pairing or single player who makes it to the third round on Saturday, Oct. 23, make it to states in Raleigh. Muse, the Northwestern 4A Conference Champion, will be the only Pioneer playing on her own, with her teammates opting for doubles play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.