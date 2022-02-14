CARY — Watauga was well-represented at the NCHSAA 4A state swim meet on Feb. 9 and 10, with three top 20 finishes and a finish at No. 6 from sophomore Lauren Patterson.
Patterson competed in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke events while also taking part in the 200-yard freestyle relay team event with Emma Kent, Lindsey Williams and Virginia St. Clair.
Watauga's relay team posted a 1:40.37 time in the prelims leaving them in 20th, which meant they narrowly missed out on the finals.
Patterson logged a 1:06.18 time in the 100-yard breaststroke event, giving her a 14th-placed finish. In her prelims swim, Patterson's 1:04.91 time broke Caroline Forsyth's school record from 2015, which was a 1:05.64.
The team's crowning achievement came when Patterson competed in the 100-yard butterfly event. Her prelim time of 55.39 not only beat her school record, but earned Patterson an All-American consideration.
A 55.60 in the finals was not enough to medal, but it did earn Patterson a sixth-place finish in a stacked competition. The final she swam in featured Cardinal Gibbons' Claire Curzan — who won a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and set a new national record with a time of 49.24.
