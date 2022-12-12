BOONE — The Watauga High School swim teams swept their latest swim involving five other schools after winning all five head-to-head matchups.
In addition to Watauga, in attendance were Starmount, Ashe County, South Caldwell, Pinnacle Classical Academy and Elkin high schools. In each individual matchup, Watauga took the win, with the closest match up being Watauga 48 - Elkin 40.
Nearly every Watauga athlete showed improvement from their most recent meet. Head coach David Gragg explained this, and noted how he is shifting the team as the season progresses.
"A lot of the time our meets are after school," Gragg said. "Normally they're in a routine and getting out of school and running and going to a meet. A day like this where everything is different could have probably thrown them off a little bit, but I didn't see much of that at all."
"Earlier in the season I gave them a little more flexibility in terms of what events they would like to swim," Gragg said. "I would kind of get feedback from them and take it into account. But as we get closer to conferences, it becomes more or less what I want them to swim because I know that we're going to need to get our points from certain events, but I can only score the top three in any event. If you're going to go be my seventh best 100 freestyler, but you're my second best in the 500 freestyle, you're gonna end up in the 500 freestyle. So that's why a lot of these kids will see themselves in random events that they don't necessarily want to swim because the bigger picture is that the team needs your point somewhere else."
Gragg's coaching has the Pioneer swim team hitting their stride, with conference meets just around the corner in January. The next meet for the swim team will be on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Lenoir Aquatic Center just down the mountain in Lenoir, NC. That event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Results from the meet are as follows:
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
2nd place - Watauga A 2:00.85
- Cheves, Maggie
- Riddle, MK
- Patterson, Lauren
- Dyer, Austin
5th place - Watauga B 2:29.40
- Smith, Cadence
- Lesesne, Grace
- Stewart, Annabelle
- Mente, Coco
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
2nd place - Watauga A 1:58.42
- Makdad, Michael
- Gamiel, Paul
- Ross, Anson
- Temple, Levi
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
2nd St. Clair, Virginia 2:11.58
5th Pitts, Abi 2:41.36
7th Freed, Iyla 2:47.08
8th Nzyoki, Katu 3:06.65
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
1st Coatney, Wesley 2:09.26
3rd Gragg, Trathan 2:40.40
Girls 200 Yard IM
1st Cheves, Maggie 2:21.60
3rd Stewart, Annabelle 2:50.63
Boys 200 Yard IM
1st Ross, Anson 2:30.49
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
3rd Dyer, Austin 30.41
5th Shuman, Abbi 31.00
10th Ryan, Veronica 33.00
11th Anderson, Ella 34.33
13th Mente, Coco 35.31
14th Auton, Savannah 35.35
17th Hooker, Claudia 36.07
18th Gardner, Autumn 36.50
19th Curtis, Ava 36.93
21st Flaherty, Bridget 38.45
22nd Lewis, Emma 39.16
24th Woolard, Marley 40.18
25th Willis, Annie 40.36
26th Garmendia, Adela 44.43
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
3rd Makdad, Michael 24.10
5th Temple, Levi 26.43
8th Gamiel, Paul 26.76
9th Jasper, Drew 28.27
10th Rex, Samuel 28.68
13th Orkiszewski, Tasman 31.70
14th Powell, Silas 32.13
17th Heistand, Haines 32.56
24th Denny, Kole 37.12
--- Lyons, NickDQ
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
1st Patterson, Lauren 58.65
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
2nd Makdad, Michael 1:03.87
4th Ross, Anson 1:06.30
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1st St. Clair, Virginia 1:00.28
4th Stewart, Annabelle 1:07.76
5th Riddle, MK 1:08.05
8th Shuman, Abbi 1:11.52
9th Smith, Cadence 1:11.64
10th Dyer, Austin 1:14.79
11th Freed, Iyla 1:17.29
12th Lesesne, Grace 1:17.52
13th Anderson, Ella 1:17.67
15th Nzyoki, Katu 1:21.14
17th Mente, Coco 1:21.99
18th Curtis, Ava 1:23.25
19th Lewis, Emma 1:25.62
20th Auton, Savannah 1:25.73
25th Willis, Annie 1:27.26
26th Gardner, Autumn 1:27.30
27th Hooker, Claudia 1:27.59
28th Flaherty, Bridget 1:29.37
29th Woolard, Marley 1:30.74
30th Garmendia, Adela 1:43.45
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
3rd Allan, Summit 1:00.00
6th Lyons, Nick 1:07.83
7th Jasper, Drew 1:08.00
9th Orkiszewski, Tasman 1:13.66
10th Powell, Silas 1:15.88
11th Ross, Asbury 1:17.08
12th Heistand, Haines 1:17.14
17th Denny, Kole 1:22.21
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
2nd Pitts, Abi 7:24.30
3rd Elmore, Maddy 7:47.22
5th Ryan, Veronica 8:16.04
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
1st Coatney, Wesley 6:17.66
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd place - Watauga A 2:03.08
- Dyer, Austin
- Shuman, Abbi
- Pitts, Abi
- Riddle, MK
5th place - Watauga B 2:18.74
- Mente, Coco
- Freed, Iyla
- Anderson, Ella
- Ryan, Veronica
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
3rd place - Watauga A 1:51.06
- Lyons, Nick
- Jasper, Drew
- Allan, Summit
- Temple, Levi
5th place - Watauga B 2:09.97
- Gragg, Trathan
- Powell, Silas
- Denny, Kole
- Heistand, Haines
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1st Patterson, Lauren 59.86
2nd Cheves, Maggie 1:01.48
6th Smith, Cadence 1:24.74
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
3rd Rex, Samuel 1:13.80
4th Ross, Asbury 1:34.24
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
2nd Riddle, MK1:23.65
DQ Lesesne, Grace
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
3rd Allan, Summit 1:20.24
4th Gamiel, Paul 1:21.38
5th Gragg, Trathan 1:26.87
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st place - Watauga A 4:18.13
- Cheves, Maggie
- Lesesne, Grace
- Patterson, Lauren
- St. Clair, Virginia
3rd place - Watauga B 5:10.49
- Ryan, Veronica
- Elmore, Maddy
- Anderson, Ella
- Freed, Iyla
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st place - Watauga A 3:55.65
- Coatney, Wesley
- Gamiel, Paul
- Makdad, Michael
- Ross, Anson
3rd place - Watauga B 4:43.84
- Heistand, Haines
- Lyons, Nick
- Jasper, Drew
- Rex, Samuel
