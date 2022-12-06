Cadence Smith backstroke

Cadence Smith took twelfth place overall in women’s 50 freestyle event on Dec. 1. Here, St. Clair is pictured swimming the backstroke in Watauga’s opening meet on Nov. 16.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

TAYLORSVILLE — On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, the Watauga High School swim teams trekked off the mountain to their second meet of the season, with both squads collecting decisive victories.

The meet was hosted by Alexander Central High School at the Wilkes County YMCA. South Caldwell was the third program in attendance, with all three schools comprising the 4A members of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

