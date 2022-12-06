TAYLORSVILLE — On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, the Watauga High School swim teams trekked off the mountain to their second meet of the season, with both squads collecting decisive victories.
The meet was hosted by Alexander Central High School at the Wilkes County YMCA. South Caldwell was the third program in attendance, with all three schools comprising the 4A members of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Despite coming off an extended break, following Thanksgiving, both the boy’s and girl’s Pioneer swim teams excelled in their heats, accumulating significant point leads over their rivals. Scores and times are available below.
Watauga head coach David Gragg summarized his thoughts on the meet.
“This meet was a chance to allow newer faces a chance to swim on relays while allowing the experienced swimmers more of an opportunity to focus on individual events,” Gragg said. “South Caldwell was not at full strength so when we swim against them again it will be a tougher meet. Alexander Central has some good swimmers that will push us later on down the road.”
The next time those developing Pioneer swimmers will compete is Saturday, Dec. 10 in a home meet at the Watauga County Parks and Recreation Center. Start time for that event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Girls
Watauga — 70, South Caldwell — 21
Watauga — 66, Alexander Central — 23
Boys
Watauga — 70, South Caldwell — 21
Watauga — 74, Alexander Central — 14
Girls 200 Medley Relay
1:58.60 — 1st place
Maggie Cheves
Lauren Patterson
Lola Herring
Athena Elliott
Boys 200 Medley Relay
Team 1 — 1:55.48 — 1st place
Ryan Wood
Paul Gamiel
Anson Ross
Wesley Coatney
Team 2 — 2:12.65 — 3rd place
Arden Jackson
Trathan Gragg
Samuel Rex
Nickolas Lyons
Girls 200 Free
2:12.43 — Virginia St. Clair 1st
2:23.36 — Annabelle Stewart 2nd
Boys 200 Free
2:07.32 — Michael Makdad 1st
3:11.84 — Haines Heistand 3rd
Girls 200 IM
2:23.66 — Elise Rasco 1st
2:38.96 — Athena Elliott 2nd
Boys 200 IM
2:18.31 — Ryan Wood 1st
2:30.91 — Wesley Coatney 2nd
Girls 50 Free
26.95 — Maggie Cheves 1st
27.41 — Athena Elliott 2nd
27.61 — Lola Herring 3rd
28.75 — Macie Kent 4th
29.28 — Elise Rasco 6th
29.91 — Austin Dyer 7th
30.31 — Mary-Kathryn Riddle 8th
30.57 — Annabelle Stewart 9th
31.08 — Jacqueline Shuman 11th
31.81 — Cadence Smith 12th
32.08 — Abigail Pitts 13th
33.65 — Ella Anderson 14th
33.91 — Veronica Ryan 15th
34.01 — Claudia Hooker 16th
34.19 — Coco Boy’ste 17th
35.21 — Madelyn Elmore 19th
35.42 — Autumn Gardner 20th
36.53 — Sarah Green 22nd
36.60 — Grace Lesesne 23rd
37.24 — Annie Willis 25th
37.41 — Ava Curtis 26th
37.54 — Savannah Auton 27th
38.18 — Bridget Flaherty 29th
38.30 — Katu Nzyoki 30th
44.36 — Adela GarBoy’sdia 34th
Boys 50 Free
25.39 — Vaughn Ladd 1st
27.49 — Summit Allan 3rd
27.69 — Drew Jasper 4th
29.08 — Samuel Rex 5th
29.56 — Trathan Gragg 7th
30.62 — Thomas Moss 9th
31.46 — Arden Jackson 11th
32.38 — Asbury Ross 12th
33.17 — Tasman Orkiszewski 13th
35.93 — Ezekiel Walker 15th
37.49 — Samuel Nixon 16th
Girls 100 Fly
1:08.17 — Maggie Cheves 1st
1:18.90 — Macie Kent 2nd
Boys 100 Fly
1:03.11 — Anson Ross 1st
1:14.45 — Samuel Rex 2nd
Girls 100 Free
56.33 — Lauren Patterson 1st
59.93 — Virginia St. Clair 2nd
Boys 100 Free
56.66 — Michael Makdad 1st
57.66 — Wesley Coatney 2nd
Girls 500 Free
7:31.14 — Abigail Pitts 3rd
7:59.63 — Madelyn Elmore 5th
Boys 500 Free
6:24.10 — Paul Gamiel 1st
7:20.89 — Nickolas Lyons 2nd
Girls 200 Free Relay
2:07.39 — Team 1 — 2nd place
Veronica Ryan
Cadence Smith
Jacqueline Shuman
Austin Dyer
2:28.49 — Team 2 — 4th place
Bridget Flaherty
Katu Nzyoki
Savannah Auton
Autumn Gardner
Boys 200 Free Relay
1:50.76 Team 1 — 1st place
Thomas Moss
Drew Jasper
Summit Allan
Vaughn Ladd
2:18.90 — Team 2 — 4th place
Samuel Nixon
Ezekiel Walker
Asbury Ross
Tasman Orkiszewski
Girls 100 Back
1:01.40 — Lauren Patterson 1st
1:05.86 — Lola Herring 2nd
Boys 100 Back
1:02.46 — Ryan Wood 1st
1:02.98 — Anson Ross 2nd
Girls 100 Breast
1:23.45 — Mary-Kathryn Riddle 1st
1:36.96 — Grace Lesesne 3rd
Boys 100 Breast
1:18.89 — Paul Gamiel 1st
1:22.70 — Trathan Gragg 2nd
Girls 400 Free Relay
4:44.43 — Team 1 — 1st place
Jacqueline Shuman
Abigail Pitts
Cadence Smith
Annabelle Stewart
5:04.39 — Team 2 — 3rd place
Lauren Patterson
Ella Anderson
Annie Willis
Coco Boy’ste
Boys 400 Free Relay
4:00.57 — Team 1 — 1st place
Nickolas Lyons
Summit Allan
Vaughn Ladd
Michael Makdad
5:14.40 — Team 2 — 4th place
Haines Heistand
Samuel Nixon
Thomas Moss
Asbury Ross
