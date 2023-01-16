BOONE — The Watauga Pioneer swim teams participated in — and won — a quad meet against University Christian, Hibriten and Freedom high schools at Watauga County Parks and Recreation Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Hibriten and Freedom are part of Watauga’s conference, and although Wednesday’s event would not affect standings in the final conference meet, it was an important chance to get a good look at both teams.
Pioneer head coach David Gragg knows how critical these last few weeks of preparation are going to be as they get ready for the conference meet. In fact, Gragg made the decision to forgo attending a meet in Lenior on Jan. 4.
“A lot of stuff just kind of kicked in and added up together. That was a big reason why that meet just didn’t make sense (for Watauga),” Gragg said. “Plus that would make the conference meet a fourth meet in a row. That’s the kind of a wear and tear that we want to avoid.”
Continuing, Gragg said, “The other thing is that they knew that I was kind of disappointed in the effort from some of them over the break. They all came in that Tuesday and came in early on Monday. And from Monday through Thursday, we pretty much worked their tails off every day.”
The extra practices seem to have revitalized the team, as Watauga performed well across the board — particularly in relay events, where the Pioneers quality of depth can really be utilized.
The next time that the Watauga squads will compete is set for Thursday, Jan. 19 away versus Alexander Central at the Wilkes County YMCA, with a start time of 5 p.m. That will be the Pioneers last action until the Northwest Conference meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to be held at the WCPRC at 4:30 p.m.
Boys Team Results
Watauga 91 — University Christian 68
Watauga 126 — Hibriten 25
Watauga 105 — Freedom Patriots 57
Girls Team Results
Watauga 117 — University Christian 40
Watauga 107 — Hibriten 55
Watauga 120 — Freedom Patriots 40
Event 1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1st — 1:57.49
Cheves, Maggie
Patterson, Lauren
Rasco, Elise
Elliott, Athena
2nd — 2:08.51
Herring, Lola
Riddle, MK
Kent, Macie
Parker, Georgia
Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
2nd — 1:54.82
Ladd, Vaughn
Wood, Ryan
Makdad, Michael
Coatney, Wesley
4th — 2:11.24
Jackson, Arden
Allan, Summit
Rex, Samuel
Temple, Levi
Event 3 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
3rd — 2:09.87 St. Clair, Virginia
4th — 2:16.45 Rasco, Elise
6th — 2:34.62 Smith, Cadence
7th — 2:39.82 Elmore, Maddy
12th — 2:58.80 Nzyoki, Katu
Event 4 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
4th — 2:29.72 Jasper, Drew
5th — 2:32.47 Gragg, Trathan
6th — 2:42.50 Jackson, Arden
7th — 2:45.68 Powell, Silas
Event 5 Girls 200 Yard IM
1st — 2:13.09 Patterson, Lauren
DQ — Freed, Iyla
DQ — Pitts, Abi
Event 6 Boys 200 Yard IM
2nd — 2:33.65 Coatney, Wesley
3rd — 2:49.08 Rex, Samuel
Event 7 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1st — 26.44 Elliott, Athena
2nd — 26.59 Cheves, Maggie
4th — 29.33 Kent, Macie
5th — 29.71 Parker, Georgia
7th — 30.12 Stewart, Annabelle
9th — 30.54 Shuman, Abbi
12th — 31.35 Dyer, Austin
13th — 32.92 Anderson, Ella
14th — 33.44 Mente, Coco
18th — 34.50 Green, Sarah
20th — 35.36 Lesesne, Grace
21st — 35.48 Gardner, Autumn
22rd — 35.55 Hooker, Claudia
23rd — 35.57 Auton, Savannah
24th — 35.75 Woolard, Marley
27th — 35.97 Martinez, Emmy
28th — 35.98 Flaherty, Bridget
29th — 36.08 Curtis, Ava
30th — 36.23 Lewis, Emma
34th — 38.00 Willis, Annie
39th — 41.87 Garmendia, Adela
Event 8 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
3rd — 25.22 Ladd, Vaughn
5th — 26.63 Temple, Levi
7th — 26.87 Parker, Ben
13th — 29.59 Moss, Thomas
15th — 30.30 Heistand, Haines
16th — 30.32 Lyons, Nick
17th — 31.26 Orkiszewski, Tasman
23rd — 34.50 Denny, Kole
26th — 37.80 Walker, Ezekiel
Event 9 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
2nd — 1:06.39 Elliott, Athena
3rd — 1:08.59 Rasco, Elise
Event 10 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
3rd — 1:02.31 Ladd, Vaughn
4th — 1:05.29 Makdad, Michael
6th — 1:19.85 Rex, Samuel
Event 11 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1st — 58.36 St. Clair, Virginia
2nd — 1:00.88 Herring, Lola
4th — 1:08.90 Dyer, Austin
5th — 1:09.10 Riddle, MK
6th — 1:09.78 Parker, Georgia
8th — 1:10.34 Shuman, Abbi
9th — 1:10.86 Pitts, Abi
13th — 1:16.90 Anderson, Ella
14th — 1:17.85 Mente, Coco
16th — 1:19.16 Nzyoki, Katu
Event 12 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
1st — 52.52 Wood, Ryan
4th — 59.13 Parker, Ben
5th — 1:00.45 Allan, Summit
6th — 1:01.11 Jasper, Drew
7th — 1:01.30 Gamiel, Paul
10th — 1:08.31 Moss, Thomas
14th — 1:13.13 Powell, Silas
16th — 1:14.25 Heistand, Haines
18th — 1:19.26 Denny, Kole
20th — 1:28.71 Walker, Ezekiel
Event 13 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1st — 6:30.04 Stewart, Annabelle
2nd — 7:01.88 Freed, Iyla
3rd — 7:22.48 Elmore, Maddy
Event 14 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
1st — 5:55.55 Makdad, Michael
2nd — 6:26.03 Coatney, Wesley
Event 15 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd — 1:56.58
Parker, Georgia
Dyer, Austin
Stewart, Annabelle
St. Clair, Virginia
3rd — 2:06.83
Freed, Iyla
Smith, Cadence
Pitts, Abi
Shuman, Abbi
6th — 2:18.26
Mente, Coco
Lesesne, Grace
Elmore, Maddy
Anderson, Ella
7th — 2:20.14
Green, Sarah
Gardner, Autumn
Auton, Savannah
Hooker, Claudia
8th — 2:29.69
Flaherty, Bridget
Lewis, Emma
Willis, Annie
Curtis, Ava
9th — 2:30.31
Garmendia, Adela
Martinez, Emmy
Woolard, Marley
Nzyoki, Katu
Event 16 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
3rd — 1:54.47
Lyons, Nick
Rex, Samuel
Jasper, Drew
Allan, Summit
5th — 2:00.57
Gragg, Trathan
Moss, Thomas
Heistand, Haines
Jackson, Arden
7th — 2:17.85
Powell, Silas
Walker, Ezekiel
Denny, Kole
Orkiszewski, Tasman
Team Disqualified
Temple, Levi
Gamiel, Paul
Parker, Ben
Ladd, Vaughn
Event 17 Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1st — 1:03.09 Cheves, Maggie
2nd — 1:06.92 Herring, Lola
5th — 1:25.73 Smith, Cadence
7th — 1:31.51 Willis, Annie
Event 18 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
1st — 1:03.19 Wood, Ryan
3rd — 1:15.78 Jackson, Arden
4th — 1:25.95 Lyons, Nick
Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
1st — 1:21.53 Riddle, MK
5th — 1:34.52 Lesesne, Grace
Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
2nd — 1:18.76 Allan, Summit
4th — 1:19.66 Gamiel, Paul
7th — 1:24.40 Gragg, Trathan
Event 21 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st — 4:21.42
Rasco, Elise
Stewart, Annabelle
Freed, Iyla
Elliott, Athena
Team Disqualified
Cheves, Maggie
Herring, Lola
Smith, Cadence
St. Clair, Virginia
Event 22 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd — 3:50.04
Coatney, Wesley
Parker, Ben
Makdad, Michael
Wood, Ryan
5th — 4:25.94
Jasper, Drew
Lyons, Nick
Gragg, Trathan
Gamiel, Paul
