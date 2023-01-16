BOONE — The Watauga Pioneer swim teams participated in a quad meet against University Christian, Hibriten and Freedom high schools at Watauga County Parks and Recreation Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Hibriten and Freedom are part of Watauga’s conference, and although Wednesday’s event would not affect standings in the final conference meet, it was an important chance to get a good look at both teams.
Pioneer head coach David Gragg knows how critical these last few weeks of preparation are going to be as they get ready for the conference meet. In fact, Gragg made the decision to forgo attending a meet in Lenior on Jan. 4.
"A lot of stuff just kind of kicked in and added up together. That was a big reason why that meet just didn't make sense (for Watauga)," Gragg said. "Plus that would make the conference meet a fourth meet in a row. That's the kind of a wear and tear that we want to avoid."
Continuing, Gragg said, "The other thing is that they knew that I was kind of disappointed in the effort from some of them over the break. They all came in that Tuesday and came in early on Monday. And from Monday through Thursday, we pretty much worked their tails off every day."
The extra practices seem to have revitalized the team, as Watauga performed well across the board — particularly in relay events, where the Pioneers quality of depth can really be utilized.
The next time that the Watauga squads will compete is set for Thursday, Jan. 19 away versus Alexander Central at the Wilkes County YMCA, with a start time of 5 p.m. That will be the Pioneers last action until the Northwest Conference meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to be held at the WCPRC at 4:30 p.m.
Boys Team Results
- Watauga 91 — University Christian 68
- Watauga 126 — Hibriten 25
- Watauga 105 — Freedom Patriots 57
Girls Team Results
- Watauga 117 — University Christian 40
- Watauga 107 — Hibriten 55
- Watauga 120 — Freedom Patriots 40
Event 1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1st - 1:57.49
- Cheves, Maggie
- Patterson, Lauren
- Rasco, Elise
- Elliott, Athena
2nd - 2:08.51
- Herring, Lola
- Riddle, MK
- Kent, Macie
- Parker, Georgia
Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
2nd - 1:54.82
- Ladd, Vaughn
- Wood, Ryan
- Makdad, Michael
- Coatney, Wesley
4th - 2:11.24
- Jackson, Arden
- Allan, Summit
- Rex, Samuel
- Temple, Levi
Event 3 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
- 3rd - 2:09.87 St. Clair, Virginia
- 4th - 2:16.45 Rasco, Elise
- 6th - 2:34.62 Smith, Cadence
- 7th - 2:39.82 Elmore, Maddy
- 12th - 2:58.80 Nzyoki, Katu
Event 4 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
- 4th - 2:29.72 Jasper, Drew
- 5th - 2:32.47 Gragg, Trathan
- 6th - 2:42.50 Jackson, Arden
- 7th - 2:45.68 Powell, Silas
Event 5 Girls 200 Yard IM
- 1st - 2:13.09 Patterson, Lauren
- DQ - Freed, Iyla
- DQ - Pitts, Abi
Event 6 Boys 200 Yard IM
- 2nd - 2:33.65 Coatney, Wesley
- 3rd - 2:49.08 Rex, Samuel
Event 7 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
- 1st - 26.44 Elliott, Athena
- 2nd - 26.59 Cheves, Maggie
- 4th - 29.33 Kent, Macie
- 5th - 29.71 Parker, Georgia
- 7th - 30.12 Stewart, Annabelle
- 9th - 30.54 Shuman, Abbi
- 12th - 31.35 Dyer, Austin
- 13th - 32.92 Anderson, Ella
- 14th - 33.44 Mente, Coco
- 18th - 34.50 Green, Sarah
- 20th - 35.36 Lesesne, Grace
- 21st - 35.48 Gardner, Autumn
- 22rd - 35.55 Hooker, Claudia
- 23rd - 35.57 Auton, Savannah
- 24th - 35.75 Woolard, Marley
- 27th - 35.97 Martinez, Emmy
- 28th - 35.98 Flaherty, Bridget
- 29th - 36.08 Curtis, Ava
- 30th - 36.23 Lewis, Emma
- 34th - 38.00 Willis, Annie
- 39th - 41.87 Garmendia, Adela
Event 8 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
- 3rd - 25.22 Ladd, Vaughn
- 5th - 26.63 Temple, Levi
- 7th - 26.87 Parker, Ben
- 13th - 29.59 Moss, Thomas
- 15th - 30.30 Heistand, Haines
- 16th - 30.32 Lyons, Nick
- 17th - 31.26 Orkiszewski, Tasman
- 23rd - 34.50 Denny, Kole
- 26th - 37.80 Walker, Ezekiel
Event 9 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
- 2nd - 1:06.39 Elliott, Athena
- 3rd - 1:08.59 Rasco, Elise
Event 10 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
- 3rd - 1:02.31 Ladd, Vaughn
- 4th - 1:05.29 Makdad, Michael
- 6th - 1:19.85 Rex, Samuel
Event 11 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
- 1st - 58.36 St. Clair, Virginia
- 2nd - 1:00.88 Herring, Lola
- 4th - 1:08.90 Dyer, Austin
- 5th - 1:09.10 Riddle, MK
- 6th - 1:09.78 Parker, Georgia
- 8th - 1:10.34 Shuman, Abbi
- 9th - 1:10.86 Pitts, Abi
- 13th - 1:16.90 Anderson, Ella
- 14th - 1:17.85 Mente, Coco
- 16th - 1:19.16 Nzyoki, Katu
Event 12 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
- 1st - 52.52 Wood, Ryan
- 4th - 59.13 Parker, Ben
- 5th - 1:00.45 Allan, Summit
- 6th - 1:01.11 Jasper, Drew
- 7th - 1:01.30 Gamiel, Paul
- 10th - 1:08.31 Moss, Thomas
- 14th - 1:13.13 Powell, Silas
- 16th - 1:14.25 Heistand, Haines
- 18th - 1:19.26 Denny, Kole
- 20th - 1:28.71 Walker, Ezekiel
Event 13 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
- 1st - 6:30.04 Stewart, Annabelle
- 2nd - 7:01.88 Freed, Iyla
- 3rd - 7:22.48 Elmore, Maddy
Event 14 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
- 1st - 5:55.55 Makdad, Michael
- 2nd - 6:26.03 Coatney, Wesley
Event 15 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd - 1:56.58
- Parker, Georgia
- Dyer, Austin
- Stewart, Annabelle
- St. Clair, Virginia
3rd - 2:06.83
- Freed, Iyla
- Smith, Cadence
- Pitts, Abi
- Shuman, Abbi
6th - 2:18.26
- Mente, Coco
- Lesesne, Grace
- Elmore, Maddy
- Anderson, Ella
7th - 2:20.14
- Green, Sarah
- Gardner, Autumn
- Auton, Savannah
- Hooker, Claudia
8th - 2:29.69
- Flaherty, Bridget
- Lewis, Emma
- Willis, Annie
- Curtis, Ava
9th - 2:30.31
- Garmendia, Adela
- Martinez, Emmy
- Woolard, Marley
- Nzyoki, Katu
Event 16 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
3rd - 1:54.47
- Lyons, Nick
- Rex, Samuel
- Jasper, Drew
- Allan, Summit
5th - 2:00.57
- Gragg, Trathan
- Moss, Thomas
- Heistand, Haines
- Jackson, Arden
7th - 2:17.85
- Powell, Silas
- Walker, Ezekiel
- Denny, Kole
- Orkiszewski, Tasman
Team Disqualified
- Temple, Levi
- Gamiel, Paul
- Parker, Ben
- Ladd, Vaughn
Event 17 Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
- 1st - 1:03.09 Cheves, Maggie
- 2nd - 1:06.92 Herring, Lola
- 5th - 1:25.73 Smith, Cadence
- 7th - 1:31.51 Willis, Annie
Event 18 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
- 1st - 1:03.19 Wood, Ryan
- 3rd - 1:15.78 Jackson, Arden
- 4th - 1:25.95 Lyons, Nick
Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
- 1st - 1:21.53 Riddle, MK
- 5th - 1:34.52 Lesesne, Grace
Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
- 2nd - 1:18.76 Allan, Summit
- 4th - 1:19.66 Gamiel, Paul
- 7th - 1:24.40 Gragg, Trathan
Event 21 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st - 4:21.42
- Rasco, Elise
- Stewart, Annabelle
- Freed, Iyla
- Elliott, Athena
Team Disqualified
- Cheves, Maggie
- Herring, Lola
- Smith, Cadence
- St. Clair, Virginia
Event 22 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd - 3:50.04
- Coatney, Wesley
- Parker, Ben
- Makdad, Michael
- Wood, Ryan
5th - 4:25.94
- Jasper, Drew
- Lyons, Nick
- Gragg, Trathan
- Gamiel, Paul
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.