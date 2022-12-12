BOONE — On Saturday, Dec. 10, The Watauga High School swim team hosted a meet involving five other schools, where the Pioneers swept the field, winning in all five head-to-head matchups.
In addition to Watauga, in attendance were Starmount, Ashe County, South Caldwell, Pinnacle Classical Academy and Elkin high schools. In each individual matchup, Watauga took the win, with the closest match up being Watauga 48 - Elkin 40.
Due to the unusual nature of the Saturday meet, some students may have been off slightly from the usual routine, but the times recorded do not reflect this as nearly every Watauga athlete showed improvement from their most recent meet.
The next meet for the swim team will be on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Lenoir Aquatic Center just down the mountain in Lenoir, NC. That event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
2 Watauga A 2:00.85
1) Cheves, Maggie 10 2) Riddle, MK 10
3) Patterson, Lauren 11 4) Dyer, Austin 11
5 Watauga B 2:29.40
1) Smith, Cadence 9 2) Lesesne, Grace 9
3) Stewart, Annabelle 10 4) Mente, Coco 10
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
2 Watauga A 1:58.42
1) Makdad, Michael 9 2) Gamiel, Paul 10
3) Ross, Anson 12 4) Temple, Levi 12
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
2th St. Clair, Virginia 12 2:11.58
5th Pitts, Abi 10 2:41.36
7th Freed, Iyla 9 2:47.08
8th Nzyoki, Katu 10 3:06.65
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
1 Coatney, Wesley 11 2:09.26
29.05 32.49 34.61 33.11
3 Gragg, Trathan 10 2:40.40
32.25 40.81 44.28 43.06
Girls 200 Yard IM
1 Cheves, Maggie 10 2:21.60
29.00 33.70 43.82 35.08
3 Stewart, Annabelle 10 2:50.63
35.00 44.47 51.80 39.36
Boys 200 Yard IM
1 Ross, Anson 12 2:30.49
30.01 35.23 48.02 37.23
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
3 Dyer, Austin 11 30.41
5 Shuman, Abbi 11 31.00
10 Ryan, Veronica 9 33.00
11 Anderson, Ella 11 34.33
13 Mente, Coco 10 35.31
14 Auton, Savannah 9 35.35
17 Hooker, Claudia 10 36.07
18 Gardner, Autumn 10 36.50
19 Curtis, Ava 10 36.93
21 Flaherty, Bridget 10 38.45
22 Lewis, Emma 9 39.16
24 Woolard, Marley 9 40.18
25 Willis, Annie 9 40.36
26 Garmendia, Adela 10 44.43
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
3 Makdad, Michael 9 24.10
5 Temple, Levi 12 26.43
8 Gamiel, Paul 10 26.76
9 Jasper, Drew 12 28.27
10 Rex, Samuel 10 28.68
13 Orkiszewski, Tasman 11 31.70
14 Powell, Silas 9 32.13
17 Heistand, Haines 10 32.56
24 Denny, Kole 9 37.12
--- Lyons, Nick 11 DQ
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
1 Patterson, Lauren 11 58.65
27.59 31.06
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
2 Makdad, Michael 9 1:03.87
29.30 34.57
4 Ross, Anson 12 1:06.30
30.60 35.70
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1 St. Clair, Virginia 12 1:00.28
29.37 30.91
4 Stewart, Annabelle 10 1:07.76
32.75 35.01
5 Riddle, MK 10 1:08.05
31.09 36.96
8 Shuman, Abbi 11 1:11.52
34.56 36.96
9 Smith, Cadence 9 1:11.64
33.65 37.99
10 Dyer, Austin 11 1:14.79
35.05 39.74
11 Freed, Iyla 9 1:17.29
35.33 41.96
12 Lesesne, Grace 9 1:17.52
36.87 40.65
13 Anderson, Ella 11 1:17.67
36.85 40.82
15 Nzyoki, Katu 10 1:21.14
39.04 42.10
17 Mente, Coco 10 1:21.99
39.08 42.91
18 Curtis, Ava 10 1:23.25
38.67 44.58
19 Lewis, Emma 9 1:25.62
40.71 44.91
20 Auton, Savannah 9 1:25.73
39.51 46.22
25 Willis, Annie 9 1:27.26
40.71 46.55
26 Gardner, Autumn 10 1:27.30
41.55 45.75
27 Hooker, Claudia 10 1:27.59
39.12 48.47
28 Flaherty, Bridget 10 1:29.37
41.06 48.31
29 Woolard, Marley 9 1:30.74
41.17 49.57
30 Garmendia, Adela 10 1:43.45
47.22 56.23
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
3 Allan, Summit 11 1:00.00
6th Lyons, Nick 11 1:07.83
7th Jasper, Drew 12 1:08.00
9th Orkiszewski, Tasman 11 1:13.66
10th Powell, Silas 9 1:15.88
11th Ross, Asbury 10 1:17.08
12th Heistand, Haines 10 1:17.14
17th Denny, Kole 9 1:22.21
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
2nd Pitts, Abi 10 7:24.30
3rd Elmore, Maddy 11 7:47.22
5th Ryan, Veronica 9 8:16.04
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
1st Coatney, Wesley 11 6:17.66
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd Watauga A 2:03.08
1) Dyer, Austin 11 2) Shuman, Abbi 11
3) Pitts, Abi 10 4) Riddle, MK 10
5 Watauga B 2:18.74
1) Mente, Coco 10 2) Freed, Iyla 9
3) Anderson, Ella 11 4) Ryan, Veronica 9
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
3rd Watauga A 1:51.06
1) Lyons, Nick 11 2) Jasper, Drew 12
3) Allan, Summit 11 4) Temple, Levi 12
5th Watauga B 2:09.97
1) Gragg, Trathan 10 2) Powell, Silas 9
3) Denny, Kole 9 4) Heistand, Haines 10
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1st Patterson, Lauren 11 59.86
28.97 30.89
2nd Cheves, Maggie 10 1:01.48
28.91 32.57
6th Smith, Cadence 9 1:24.74
41.61 43.13
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
3rd Rex, Samuel 10 1:13.80
4th Ross, Asbury 10 1:34.24
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
2nd Riddle, MK 10 1:23.65
DQ Lesesne, Grace
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
3rd Allan, Summit 11 1:20.24
4th Gamiel, Paul 10 1:21.38
5th Gragg, Trathan 10 1:26.87
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st Watauga A 4:18.13
1) Cheves, Maggie 10 2) Lesesne, Grace 9
3) Patterson, Lauren 11 4) St. Clair, Virginia 12
3rd Watauga B 5:10.49
1) Ryan, Veronica 9 2) Elmore, Maddy 11
3) Anderson, Ella 11 4) Freed, Iyla 9
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st Watauga A 3:55.65
1) Coatney, Wesley 11 2) Gamiel, Paul 10
3) Makdad, Michael 9 4) Ross, Anson 12
3rd Watauga B 4:43.84
1) Heistand, Haines 10 2) Lyons, Nick 11
3) Jasper, Drew 12 4) Rex, Samuel 10
