BOONE — Watauga Pioneers baseball was riding high as they stared down the McDowell Titans on Friday, May 21, at home, but their five-game winning streak came to a screeching halt with a 12-6 defeat.
The Pioneers (5-3, 4-3) had narrowly escaped Alexander Central with a 3-2 win earlier in the week, while the Titans (7-1, 6-1) sat atop the conference standings, courtesy of an outrageous +30 scoring differential. Looming over the matchup was the first game in the series, an April 27 10-0 domination from McDowell on their home soil.
The game did not get off to a good start for the Pioneers. Starting Pitcher Thomas Clements got rocked early, which set the tone for the Titans' game. However, solid hitting from the Pioneers helped keep them in the game through three innings, trailing 3-2 heading into the fourth.
The close game got away from Watauga in the top of the fourth. McDowell found their groove and teed-off on the home team, racking up six runs in the top of the frame alone. During the run, Clements was pulled with an ERA of 5.73 after 3.2 innings pitched.
Down 11-2 in the fifth inning, the Pioneers tried to get a comeback going, putting four scores on the board in the bottom of the fifth as their defense tightened up. However, it was not enough as the Titans held on and secured the win.
Not only did the Titans double the Pioneers' score, but the teams' batting averages followed suit. Watauga hit .185, while McDowell had a consistent .333.
Both teams had at least four players go hitless — Watauga with five and McDowell with four — but McDowell pulled a .470 batting average from their remaining players.
The Pioneers had the advantage in fielding, however, with only two errors to McDowell's five.
Sitting fourth in the conference standings in the back half of their schedule, the Pioneers will now look for another chance at revenge, when they host S. Stephens (6-1, 6-1) on Tuesday, May 25. The two teams previously played on April 30, with St. Stephens winning 11-1 at home.
