MORGANTON — After the matchups were delayed for a day by weather, the Watauga Pioneers basketball teams headed down the mountain to Freedom for their third conference games of the year.
Watauga’s girls team (15-1, 3-0) went to Morganton searching for their eighth win in a row as they continue to carve out their slot as the team to beat in the conference. After an 11-1 start to the year, Freedom (11-3, 0-2) went into the matchup hoping to get their conference schedule back on track.
Watauga was in control from tip-off to buzzer in the 56-35 win. Kate Sears, Charlotte Torgerson and Brook Scheffler each scored 11 points in complete offensive performances. On the defensive side of the ball, while the Pioneers allowed Zakiah King to post a game-high 16 points, they smothered the Patriots in the rout.
After allowing only five points in the first quarter, Watauga took a commanding 27-15 lead at halftime before putting the clamps on Freedom in the fourth. The Patriots only mustered six points in the final frame, dashing any hopes of a comeback effort.
The boys’ game saw a nearly identical 59-34 score, but a completely different result as Watauga (4-11, 0-3) dropped their fourth straight game. With the loss, the Pioneers stretched their road game drought to 0-6, while Freedom (11-4, 3-0) continued their home domination with an undefeated 6-0 record.
While Watauga has started their conference season on a skid, it has also come against the top three teams in the conference in Freedom, South Caldwell and Alexander Central.
Both teams will have a chance for a win against Ashe County at home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, before finishing the week on the road against South Caldwell on Friday, Jan. 28.
