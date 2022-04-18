BOONE — With three goals from three players against Hibriten, the Pioneers girls’ soccer team won their fourth straight match on Wednesday, April 13.
The 3-0 win keeps Watauga (12-2, 4-0) unbeaten in conference play, with Freedom being the only Northwestern 3A/4A Conference team that has not faced Watauga.
The matchup was a clash between the conference’s top two teams, with both entering on three-match win streaks and zeros in their in-league loss columns. However, Hibriten’s (9-4-1, 3-1) gritty, rough style of play was seeing them scrape by their opponents, while Watauga was blasting opponents with loads of goals and outscored their previous three opponents 21-0.
It appeared the high-scoring trend would continue for the Pioneers as they turned possession into chances early. Keeping the pressure on the Panthers, it only took six minutes for the Pioneers to get their first goal from Roxy Galan-Gomez.
Less than a minute later, though, Hibriten was gifted a chance for the equalizer. A foul in the box from Watauga defender Janie Soucek sent Hibriten’s Haley Crowe to take a penalty kick. However, Crowe could not convert and shot a screamer over the crossbar as it stayed 1-0.
By the midpoint of the first half, it was clear that the Pioneers’ most significant issue was not just the Panthers but also the goalpost. Repeatedly, shots from Brelyn Sturgill, Katie Durham and other attackers would clang off the woodwork — enough of an issue that Pioneers head coach Chris Tarnowski called the goalposts the “best defender of the entire night.”
Between the Panthers’ strategy of parking the bus and the defensive might of the goal itself, Watauga would have to wait until the 55th minute before scoring again. This time, Durham took the ball right to the keeper’s face, barely kept it from going out, and slotted it home for 2-0.
With a comfortable lead, the Pioneers kept the pressure up but could not convert on their chances and stretch the deficit. Hibriten, meanwhile, was sticking to their usual game plan of firing balls forward for a quick-strike attack. The style might have worked against other conference opponents, but the Watauga backline quickly cleaned up potential threats in search of another shutout.
As only four minutes remained on the clock, a free-kick into the box from Maya Nelson found its way to Sturgill, who scored from point-blank range for the game’s dagger.
Tarnowski called the performance “gutsy,” saying that against an opponent like Hibriten, everyone on the pitch needs to step up when things are not going their way — which the Pioneers did.
“We never step on the field and say, ‘We’re not going to have a single target player,’ it’s more of the players wanting to make sure everyone gets involved,” Tarnowski said. “It’s just trying to highlight the specific talents and abilities of each individual player and come at (opponents) with multiple, different options.”
Aside from making the record stronger, the win also gives the Pioneers additional momentum before heading into spring break. Not having another game for almost two weeks, Tarnowski said the time off would be a good time to rest for the final, six-game push of the regular season.
Watauga is scheduled to return on Tuesday, April 26, against Freedom at home. The Pioneers will meet the Patriots (8-2-1, 2-1) for the first time this season before heading into the back half of the conference schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.