BOONE — Watauga High School is getting into the spirit of the basketball season as they get set to host the High Country Holiday Classic basketball tournament Dec. 28-29.
Entering the field will be the boys and girls teams from Watauga, North Davidson, Ashe County, Providence Academy and Surry Central. East Surry, Forbush and Apex Friendship will send boys teams and Bishop McGuinness, Hunter Huss and Covenant Day will send girls teams.
All of the games will be played at Watauga High School, and the tournament will serve as a final tune-up for teams before they begin conference play.
The tournament will be kicked off by the Ashe and Hunter Huss girls teams at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28, beginning three, 12-hour days of high school basketball.
For a team to lift the trophy and be crowned champions, they will have to win three games in three days, with the title games set to begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30. The end of the tournament will see trophies and plaques for the champions, runners-up and an All-Tournament team.
Spectator admission will be $10 for adults or $5 for students. A three-day tournament pass is also available for $25.
