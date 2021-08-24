MAIDEN — With their first win of the season under their belt, the Pioneers football team is staring down a dangerous matchup on Friday, Aug. 27, when they head to Maiden for a battle with the high-flying Blue Devils.
Both teams will enter the non-conference bout 1-0, but went about it in very different ways. While Watauga relied on their ground game and defense to grab a 33-0 victory over TC Roberson, Maiden was airing it out at the same time.
The Blue Devils road quarterback Ethan Rhodes’ five passing touchdowns to a 56-0 domination of Fred T. Foard, putting up 49 points in the first half. With each touchdown going to a different receiver, the Blue Devils’ passing game is a formidable force when balanced out with a run game that also tallied three scores against Foard.
Pioneers head coach Ryan Habich said the game will be tough for the Pioneers and is the first of a three-week gauntlet seeing Watauga also face Mitchell and Burns.
“Those three teams could win a state championship,” Habich said. “I told our kids, ‘(The game against TC Roberson) would be the game that we had to get a win’ … It’s going to be a challenge, especially a first bus ride down to Maiden.”
Habich said the priority for his team is improvement on their opening season performance. He noted a win is a win, but they can always play better.
“If someone’s making a mistake, we can go back and see why that person made the mistake and we have to fix it,” Habich said. While the Pioneers got the win, he wanted to improve on an offense that tallied 292 yards on 55 plays and a defense that allowed only 113 yards.
“Every mistake we’re making is going to get exposed when you start playing good competition,” Habich said. With three games left before conference play begins on Sept. 17, Habich said the plan is to iron out any wrinkles before making a run at a title.
The game will be played in Thomas E. Brown Stadium in Maiden, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
(1) comment
"Blue Devils road quarterback..." road should be rode
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.