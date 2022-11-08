MATTHEWS, NC — The Watauga High School boys soccer team traveled down to Matthews, NC to take on the Weddington Warriors in a third round playoffs match up on Monday, Nov. 7. Unfortunately for the Pioneers, Weddington took the win 4–1.
The Pioneers (13-9-1, 9-1 NWC) entered into the playoffs as a No. 8 seed, while the Warriors (19-2-1, 9-0-1 SCC) were the bracket’s No. 1 seed. The last meeting between the two squads was in the 3rd round of the 2020-2021 COVID-19 affected season, when the Warriors won 2-0 on their way to claim a 3A state championship title.
Kickoff for the match started at 6 p.m., and right from the open it was quite apparent that Weddington would be a handful for the Pioneers to stifle. Watauga has prided themselves on their defense all season, often winning matches by tight margins and often by merely one goal.
Unfortunately for the Pioneers, the Warriors strengths are in areas that proved difficult for the boys in blue to cope with. Watauga normally plays with a three man defensive back formation, and sends two wingbacks marauding up the sidelines to assist in build-up play.
This formation provides Watauga defensive solidity in central areas of the pitch and can overwhelm other teams with numbers and attacking width. However, the drawback is that it leaves the wide areas of the field exposed defensively, particularly against teams with fast wingers or wide forwards.
This Pioneer defensive weak spot was exactly where Weddington’s best player — Wesley Atoyebi — plays. Atoyebi caused havoc against Watauga all evening.
Atoyebi is the type of player that is a nightmare for any defense — a tall, lanky forward with excellent technical dribbling capability and pace. The fact that he played in a position that was perfectly primed to take advantage of Watauga’s normal tactical shape was just icing on the cake for Weddington.
Weddington frequently bombed down the sidelines beyond the Watauga backline. Atoyebi was the main driver in many Warriors attacks, bagging scores in the 29th minute and 77th minutes.
Weddington was up 1-0 over Watauga at halftime from Atoyebi’s first score, after Pioneers goalkeeper Kyle Painter and his defensive backline repelled the majority of Warriors attacks — of which there were many.
Watauga was possibly hampered by the field conditions, as Weddington’s field is technically grass but very bare on the majority of it. Pioneers players slipped frequently on the few thick grassy patches near the sidelines. In the majority of the field, the bare patches caused Watauga’s low ground passes to be slowed, bouncing awkwardly and randomly.
Despite the onslaught of Warriors, the Pioneers were still in the match, coming out of the break eagerly. However, their energy was quickly silenced by Weddington’s Eli Petko scoring in the 48th minute to put Weddington up 2-0.
It did not get better for the Pioneers, as a great diving save was required by Painter to his right in the 52nd minute. The stop narrowly kept the possibility of a comeback alive. Immediately after Painter’s save, he launched a counterattack throw, which led to Watauga getting a shot on goal by Ben White.
At some point during the second half, Watauga recognized the threat posed by Weddington’s wing play, and switched up their defense to a 4-man back line. This neutralized the threat on the outside that the Warriors wingers posed, but removed a player from the Pioneers midfield. This afforded Weddington more possession and made it a bit easier for them to retain the ball.
Watauga defender Noah Jamison made an excellent sliding block in the 55th minute to prevent a shot from troubling Painter, while Painter himself pull off an outstanding save with his right foot at the bottom left corner of the goal in the 58th minute to preserve the 2-0 margin. Painter ended with 14 saves all told on the night, giving him 150 total for the season.
Watauga’s stellar stops proved to be all for naught, as Weddington took a 3-0 in the 64th minute from a goal by the Warriors’ Tucker Kern.
The Pioneers nabbed one goal back, as Klaus Best scored the only Watauga goal of the evening, assisted by fellow forward Nathan Bishop. And then finally Atoyebi’s second goal in the 77th minute spelled the end of the Pioneers playoff run, with a scoreline of 1-4.
Watauga head coach Josh Honeycutt and his staff have engineered a conference winning season for five straight seasons, dating back to 2018. With talented players set to return next year and a quality coaching staff, the Pioneers will be set to take a run at the 2023 playoffs again next season.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.