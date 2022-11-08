Klaus Best vs Hough

Klaus Best scored the lone goal of the Pioneers night down in Matthews, NC. Here, Best battles with a Hough defender on Nov. 3.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

MATTHEWS, NC — The Watauga High School boys soccer team traveled down to Matthews, NC to take on the Weddington Warriors in a third round playoffs match up on Monday, Nov. 7. Unfortunately for the Pioneers, Weddington took the win 4–1.

The Pioneers (13-9-1, 9-1 NWC) entered into the playoffs as a No. 8 seed, while the Warriors (19-2-1, 9-0-1 SCC) were the bracket’s No. 1 seed. The last meeting between the two squads was in the 3rd round of the 2020-2021 COVID-19 affected season, when the Warriors won 2-0 on their way to claim a 3A state championship title.

