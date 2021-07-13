BOONE — With 14 teams and three tournament divisions, the Watauga County Parks and Recreation Adult Softball League recently wrapped up its spring season.
The regular spring season started mid-April and ended June 24 after tournament play. Come tournament time, the teams were divided into three leagues: Division A, Division B and a Church Division, according to WCPR Athletic Director Holly Gates.
The Defiant team was named the regular season winners and were Division A tournament runners up. The Harmon Law team was the regular season runner up, while Team 4 was the tournament champion of Division A.
The Appalachian Management team was tournament champion in Division B. Team Zuryc was the Division B runner up.
The Mount Vernon team was the regular season and tournament champs for the Church Division. Union Baptist was named the regular season runner up, while Alliance Bible Fellowship was the runner up.
Mount Vernon Team Captain Kevin Yandle said Mount Vernon has had a softball team playing in the adult league for about 15 years or so. He said the players enter into the league each year as it’s an opportunity for them to get together in fellowship on the ball field.
Gates said the Watauga Parks and Recreation adult softball league’s fall season will begin in August, with the registration deadline set for Aug. 2.
