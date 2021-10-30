BOONE — A day after winning their fourth straight conference title, the Watauga Pioneers football team already has their next challenge waiting with a playoff matchup against the No. 27 Cuthbertson Cavaliers.
The Pioneers (8-2, 5-0) finished their regular season on a seven-game winning streak to secure the No. 6 seed in the west half of the bracket. The Cavaliers (4-6, 2-3) are coming off a 45-19 win over Piedmont, their first win since Oct. 1.
The six seed was almost perfectly predicted by Pioneers head coach Ryan Habich, who said the team expected to be seeded in the five to seven range.
The NCHSAA 4A State Playoffs first round game is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Jack Groce Stadium in Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.